After a close game the night before, the Hawks visited Osceola May 15, in hopes of getting back on track offensively. It didn’t take them long to do so as lead-off hitter Brooke Klatt sent one to the fence in the bottom of the 1st for a lead-off double. Klatt advanced to 3rd on a sac fly by Morgan Smetana. After a walk to Kate Groskreutz, Klatt then scored on an error by the Chieftains 3rd basemen. Groskreutz would find pay dirt when senior Ty Mittl ripped a triple to left center. Next up was Trinity Mittl and she drove in the third run of the inning for the Hawks as she ripped a base hit to left center scoring Ty Mittl from 3rd. After a Jordyn Letter base hit, an error and a passed ball, Trinity Mittl was able to score the fourth run of the inning for the Hawks.
Smetana started in the circle for the Hawks and sent the Chieftains down in order in their bottom half of the 1st. The bats stayed hot for BW as sophomore Marney Roemhild led off the 2nd with a double to right center and set the table for the top of the order. Klatt once again drove a ball to deep right center for a triple this time scoring Roemhild from 2nd. Klatt would score a couple batters later when Ty Mittl hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Klatt and giving the Hawks a 6-0 lead after two. The Hawks kept the pressure on in the 3rd when senior Ashley Furrer continued her hot streak at the plate with a double to right center. Furrer came around to score in the next at-bat as fellow senior Morgan Hable singled to right. A fielder’s choice made Hable a put-out at two and left Roemhild at 1st. After Klatt drew a two out walk, putting runners at 1st and 2nd, Smetana roped a ball to left for a double, scoring Roemhild and giving the Hawks a 8-0 lead after three. It stayed quiet until the 6th when the Hawks were able to put Osceola away. With one out, Jenna Livingston got her first career hit when she hit a line drive to right field. After fellow frosh Ella Sorenson drew a walk, Livingston would come around to score when Trinity Mittl hit a double to right center. Sorenson would then score on a passed ball and Mittl came across the plate on Furrer’s sac fly to center field increasing the Hawks lead to 11-0. Smetana handed the game off to Groskreutz in the 6th. The Chieftains were able to get a couple base runners but Groskreutz kept them in check, not allowing a hit.
Klatt, Furrer and Trinity Mittl led the Hawks with two hits each. The Mittl sisters had two RBI’s each. The Hawks scored their 11 runs on 12 hits. Smetana got the win pitching five scoreless innings and only allowing one infield hit while striking out 11 Chieftain batters. Groskreutz pitched the final inning allowing no runs, no hits and striking out one.
May 18 the Blackhawks visited New Richmond. The Hawks finished off the first half of the MBC season by beating the visiting Tigers from New Richmond. The Hawks improved their conference record to 8-0 (11-0 overall) with a 7-2 victory. After a scoreless 1st, the Hawks bats came alive in the 2nd. With one out, Jordyn Letter ripped a line drive to left center for a double and that was followed by an RBI triple to right by hot hitting Ashley Furrer. After a successful sacrifice bunt by Morgan Hable, the Tigers had a miscue defensively leaving runners at 2nd and 3rd with one out. Another player swinging a hot bat is sophomore Marney Roemhild. Roemhild would connect on a base hit to right scoring Furrer and Hable, giving the Hawks a 3-0 lead. The Tigers would get one run back in their half of the 4th but the Hawks quickly erased that with a four run bottom. After a lead off triple by Trinity Mittl, courtesy runner Marin Nygaard would score in the next at-bat when Letter would hit one up the middle for a single. After another single by Furrer and sacrifice by Hable, Roemhild would come through again with a single to center collecting two more RBI’s. Morgan Smetana would collect a two out single putting Roemhild into scoring position who then scored on an infield hit by Kate Groskreutz. The Hawks extended the lead to 7-1 after four and would prevail 7-2 in the final. Smetana pitched a complete game allowing two runs on six hits while striking out an impressive 13 Tiger’s batters. Roemhild paced the Hawks at the plate with a 3-3 performance along with 4 RBI’s. Smetana, Letter and Furrer collected two hits each.
“After playing flat against Amery, it was nice to see the bats wake up in the past two games against Osceola and New Richmond. Morgan has been pretty much lights out in the circle this year and for the most part, the bats have been good too with the exception of a few games. Playing in tight games or having to overcome some adversity will help us come June and hopefully the staff and players can learn and grow from those experiences. Besides our pitching staff, we are very confident in our hitting line-up as I think it’s difficult to find an easy out anywhere 1-9. We are looking forward to the 2nd half of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.