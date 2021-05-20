Blackhawks softball going strong

Saturday, May 8, BW took on the River Falls Wildcats at the First Bank Field. As was the case on Thursday, the Hawks jumped out quickly on the host team as they scored three runs in the 1st. After Morgan Smetana ripped a ball to left for a single, Kate Groskreutz reached safely on an error putting runners at 1st and 2nd. Ty Mittl then stepped to the plate and drove the third pitch over the left field fence for a 3-run homer. For the most part, the Hawk’s bats stayed relatively quiet the remainder of the game. Ty and Trinity Mittl led the Hawks with two hits each. Ty also drove in four of the Hawks six runs. Morgan Smetana started in the circle going 3.0 innings, striking out 9, walking 0 and giving up one run on one hit. Kate Groskreutz finished the final 4.0 innings, striking out 3, walking 0 and giving up one hit.
Monday, May 10 the Hawks hosted the Ellsworth Panthers. Unlike previous games, the Hawks got off to a slow start offensively. It wasn’t until the 3rd inning that the host team put up a crooked number. Brooke Klatt led off the inning with a single to center. Morgan Smetana followed that up with a rip to left putting runners on 1st and 2nd. Kate Groskreutz then executed a perfect sacrifice bunt, reaching safely and loading the bases up. Ty Mittl knocked in the first run of the game scoring Klatt on an infield hit and a subsequent throwing error brought around another run. Jordyn Letter then drove a deep fly ball to left, scoring Groskreutz on a sac fly. The Hawks seemingly coasted the rest of the game as once again, Morgan Smetana was fabulous in the circle. Smetena pitched a complete game shut-out, only allowing three hits and striking out fifteen and walking just one batter. The Hawks would tack on a few more runs winning the game 7-0. Smetana, Groskreutz, Mittl and Marney Roemhild paced the Hawks at the plate with two hits each.
Tuesday, May 11, the Hawks played the 3rd place Spartans. After Morgan Smetana struck out two of the three Spartan batters in the top half of the 1st inning, the Hawks struck early when Brooke Klatt drew a lead-off walk and came in to score after Smetana laced a line drive to left for a double. After an error put Trinity Mittl at 1st and sacrifices by Ashley Furrer and Morgan Hable, along with an ill advised play by the defense put runners at 2nd and 3rd, Marney Roemhild lined one to right field scoring two. The Hawks played more small ball when Klatt moved Roemhild over to 2nd with a sac bunt. Roemhild then scored on Smetana’s second double of the game giving the Hawks a 4-0 lead after two. The Hawks and Spartans would share one more run a piece giving the host team the 5-1 victory. Smetana led the Hawks with four hits and two RBI’s. Smetana pitched a complete game two hitter, giving up one run while striking out an impressive sixteen Spartan batters.
“What can I say about Morgan’s performance in the circle...very impressive. After pitching last night and then coming back and pitching another complete game, while playing through an injury shows her heart and determination. I also like that our defense has been playing solid as well. As coach Newton mentioned to the girls, it’s easy to get complacent in the field when your pitcher is striking out so many hitters. Our girls haven’t been and they have made the plays when the ball has been hit to them. Our hitting continues to be a little inconsistent but we certainly like our hitting line-up and have all the confidence in them. We look forward to seeing continued improvement in all phases of the game as we approach the second half of the season.”
My 13, the Hawks hosted the Warriors from Amery on Thursday. The visitors jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead. In the home half of the 2nd, the Hawks were able to tie the score at one after freshman Ella Sorensondrew a two-out walk, advanced to 2nd and then 3rd on two pass balls. Marney Roemhild stayed hot at the plate collecting a big two-out hit, scoring Sorenson from 3rd. In the 3rd inning, the Warriors opened up the lead by getting a few free passes and two hits. After three, Amery held a 4-1 lead and maintained that lead going into the 5th. The bats finally came alive for the undefeated Hawks. Roemhild and Brooke Klatt each reached safely with base hits and both came across the plate to score with RBI’s from Kate Groskreutz and Trinity Mittl. With Amery still possessing a 4-3 lead going into the 6th, the Hawks continued their aggressive play with Ashely Furrer leading off with a base hit and running the bases and getting into scoring position with one out. Roemhild then lifted a deep fly ball to center field with the fielder making a great play on the ball, making the catch and subsequently scoring Furrer from 3rd on a sac fly. Morgan Smetana who came into the game in the 4th inning to pitch, once again shut down the Warriors bats giving the host team a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 7th with the game tied at 4-4. With one out, Groskreutz drew a walk and was followed by another walk to Jordyn Letter. With runners on 1st and 2nd, Mittl then came to the plate and laced the first pitch to right field loading the bases. Furrer came through again as she took the second pitch of the at-bat and roped a base hit to right center to give the Hawks a thrilling 5-4 victory and pushing their conference record to 6-0 and 9-0 overall. Smetana picked up the win going 4.0 innings, allowing 0 runs on 0 hits while striking out 10 batters. Furrer led the Hawks at the plate going 3-4 with 1 RBI and Roemhild 2-2 with 2 RBI’s.
“It certainly wasn’t the prettiest of games but it’s a win. A little adversity is a good thing to experience and hopefully this game will create a sense of urgency as we play teams going forward. There are no easy games. Amery came to play and they made plays. The center fielder had a phenomenal game defensively and probably saved a minimum of 5 runs. Hat’s off to them. I need to do a better job of with the girls. I need to have them ready to play from pitch one and that didn’t happen tonight. Couldn’t be more proud of our reserves and younger players too. Kate started and kept us in the game when our bats weren’t producing. Ella came in and made plays at shortstop in her first start, Abigail Nilssen answered the call for the start in left and Marin Nygaard continued producing on the bases. And Morgan isn’t used to coming in for relief but did a fantastic job keeping Amery’s score at bay giving our offense time to wake up.”
