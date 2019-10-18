The puzzle pieces to the Middle Border Conference championship just fell a little closer to being in place for the Baldwin-Woodville football team Friday night as the Blackhawks picked up a 30-0 road victory over Prescott. Meanwhile, Osceola upset the only conference team to have beaten B-W this season when it edged eighth-ranked St. Croix Central, 28-27, in Osceola.
That combo leaves Baldwin-Woodville and New Richmond in control of the conference with 5-1 league records and just one conference game remaining.
The Blackhawks opened the scoring Friday with a 3-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Randall with just 1:15 expired off the game clock. He also ran in the two-point conversion. While there was no more scoring in the first half, Jake Lindquist picked up another three-yard TD run for the Blackhawks midway through the third quarter to build the lead to 14-0.
With 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Ross Roemhild completed an 18-yard TD pass to Brent Paulson and Carson Lee ran in the two-point conversion.
Lee added one last B-W touchdown on a 5 yard run with 34 seconds remaining in the game. Wyatt Larson ran in the two-point conversion.
Overall, the Blackhawks gained 95 yards in the air and 244 yards on the ground while holding Prescott to just 93 total yards.
Roemhild completed 11 of 19 passes and ran the ball seven times for a combined total of 122 yards. Lindquist picked up 76 rushing yards on 16 carries and caught one pass for 9 yards. Randall tallied 65 yards on 12 carries, and Austin Hanson compiled 64 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 18 yards.
Paulson was the team's leading receiver with four receptions for 33 yards, while Keegan Oftstie caught two passes for 22 yards.
Sam Crowley led the B-W defense with eight tackles, followed by Thomas Albrightson with seven.
