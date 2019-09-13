A fast start was all Baldwin-Woodville’s football team needed to gain control and put away the Amery Warriors on Friday night. The Blackhawks (2-1) fired on all cylinders, scoring five first quarter touchdowns and building a 51-0 lead by 7 and a half minutes into the second quarter, which proved to be the game’s final score.
“Amery is a young team that was dealing with several key injuries, but I thought our kids played hard and were ready to go,” said B-W Coach Dan Keefer. “Our entire roster got significant playing time, which is very good for a number of reasons.”
Among those reasons Coach Keefer said were developing confidence and understanding what its like to play on Friday nights for those players who don’t typically see much time on the field.
Ty Margelofsky put together a highlight reel type of game that included two punt returns for 90 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown return. He also opened the game’s scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run.
“Our punt return team really blocked well,” Keefer said.
The special teams success didn’t stop there.
“Jacob Mauer continues to improve kicking the ball,” said Keefer. Mauer made 3 of 4 PAT attempts, in addition to kicking off well, including a touchback.
Offensively, the ball carrying duties were dispersed among nine players. Isaiah Randall’s performance was the flashiest as he picked up a 64-yard touchdown run and finished with 79 yards on three carries. Ross Roemhild completed 2 of 2 pass attempts for 54 yards and a touchdown.
“Our offensive line was physical at the point of attack,” Keefer said. “Defensively, we were consistent enough to get a shut out, and our kids really took pride in that. We were able to make Amery one dimensional, forcing them to throw it often.”
Jake Lindquist benefited from Amery being forced to pass as he picked off a Kale Hopke pass midway through the first quarter and returned 36 yards for the touchdown.
Wyatt Larson completed 3 of 6 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Carson Lee ran three yards for a touchdown to close out the first quarter scoring and then caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Larson to close out the game’s scoring with 4:35 remaining in the second quarter. Keegan Oftsie caught a 30-yard TD pass from Roemhild approximately 5 minutes into the game.
Three Blackhawks recorded four tackles each, and as a team they came up with five sacks. Tallying four tackles were Braydon Lagrander, Warick Weyer and Sam Crowley.
Baldwin-Woodville 37 14 0 0 - 51
Amery 0 0 0 0 - 0
