Any nerves or jitters the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team would’ve had in the first round of the playoffs were put to rest in the first five minutes of the game against Regis/Altoona/McDonnell Feb. 20 in Baldwin.
After those five minutes, the Blackhawks were up 3-0 and well on their way to the 9-0 victory over RAM in the WIAA Division 2 sectional game.
Two of those goals were scored by Jake Roussopoulos, who later added an assist in the first period where B-W scored five goals. Prior to the RAM game, Roussopoulos had only scored two goals all season.
"We came out ready to play and were able to jump out to an early 4-0 lead," said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. "We thought it was really important that we got out to a good start and it was great to see us be able to do that. We were able to get a number of kids on the score sheet and playing time so that bodes well for the future."
Other B-W players earning three-point nights were Bazl Cook, who also scored two goals and an assist and Zac Holme, who recorded three assists.
Rinalds Ulmanis added two goals, while Davis Paulsen, Jacob Sanders and Braxton Schwartz scored the final Blackhawk goals. For Schwartz, it was third goal of the year.
Trenton Veenendaal and Sam Sykora each finished with two assists.
The Blackhawks outshot RAM 47-10, including 19-4 in the first period. B-W’s penalty kill defense was outstanding again, as RAM finished 0-for-5.
Easton Lindus stopped all 10 shots, to earn the shutout.
