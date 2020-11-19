The Baldwin-Woodville football team made its final game of the 2020 season memorable.
The Blackhawks rolled over Altoona 50-6 Nov. 12 in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs at King Field.
“It’s great to end the season at home with a victory where everyone got a chance to play in the game,” said B-W coach Dan Keefer. “Due to injuries and close contacts being quarantined, we only had 23 players dressed for the game and six of those were freshmen.
“I was happy to see many of the younger kids step up and get to play varsity football.”
Two of those 23 were Isaiah Randall and Carson Lee, who combined for 18 rushes, 196 yards and four touchdowns.
“The offensive line opened many holes and our perimeter blocking was very effective allowing us to run jet sweeps for big yards,” Keefer said.
Friday’s game was the first for Randall after missing the previous two due to an ankle injury. He started the scoring on a one-yard run in the first quarter. He scored his second on another one-yard run in the second quarter.
Lee’s first touchdown came on a five-yard run in the first quarter. His second rushing touchdown came on a 62-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also added a 38-yard interception touchdown return in the third quarter.
The Blackhawks’ other touchdowns came courtesy from Wyatt Larson on a three-yard run and a Cal Smith five-yard run in the second quarter.
Defensively, B-W (4-4 overall) limited Altoona to 121 yards total offense.
“I thought the defensive staff did a nice job of having the kids ready to go,” Keefer said. “Sam Crowley was a dominant player in the game; he seemed like he was everywhere. Our defensive line owned the line of scrimmage and I thought our linebacker play was very good. The return of Isaiah Randall bolstered our defense.”
Due to the score of the game, Keefer explained the special teams had some fun.
“(It) allowed us to have a number of different seniors kicking off and the kids will hopefully remember that experience for a long time,” Keefer continued. “Taylor Lokker banged a kickoff into the north end zone to highlight the different kicks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.