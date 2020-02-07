Tuesday was a good night for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team.
The Blackhawks got back to .500 on the year with a 78-39 win over Amery. As a result of the score, 16 B-W players played and 13 of them scored.
Furthermore, Tuesday was Senior Night as the program said goodbye to eight seniors. To put the topping on the cake for the night, all eight of them – Ross Roemhild, Riley Bacon, Zach Nilssen, Warick Weyer, Collin Benson, Dawson Lee, Thomas Albrightson and Hunter Clausen – scored.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with them five of the last six years,” B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard said. “It’s been fun to watch them grow from middle schoolers to mature young men. What’s important is that after high school, they’ll all be positive members of society, which is a tribute to both them and their parents.”
Roemhild finished with seven points and three assists while Bacon scored three points. Nilssen had another solid all-around game with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists. Weyer contributed 11 points and pulled down five rebounds. Benson scored 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Lee finished with three points and two steals. Albrightson scored two points and Clausen had five.
Dylan Karau actually led the Blackhawks (8-8 overall) with 15 points and only 11 minutes of action. He was 4-for-5 from three-point range. Keegan Ofstie added seven points and nine rebounds.
“Offensively, most importantly, we took care of the ball with only seven turnovers,” Nygaard continued. “Most of them came early. We moved it and shot it well.
“Defensively, we have to fix some things. I don’t think we had our best effort on that end. We fouled too much and allowed too many easy baskets.”
The Amery game marked a couple weird parts of the schedule for B-W. First, it was their first game in a week.
“Not too often in the course of the season where we have a week off,” Nygaard said. “So, I tried to balance getting everyone in along with getting the main rotational guys enough minutes to not get rusty.”
Second, B-W’s next home game will be its last game of the season, Feb. 27 against Prescott. In between will be five road games, starting tonight at Somerset.
“Four of those games are against teams in our region, so how we play over the next couple of weeks is going to have a significant impact in our playoff seeding.”
