Lezlie Weyer’s 54 led the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team to a fifth place finish at a Middle Border Conference meet Sept. 8 at Bristol Ridge in Somerset.
“Bristol Ridge plays a little harder than most courses, a lot of trees, out of bounds and lateral red staked areas, so a lot of trouble to get into,” said B-W coach Eric Harmon. “We seemed to find a lot of trouble, which caused some higher scores.
“Lezlie had a good round, she was pretty solid all night.”
Prescott won the meet with a 185, followed by New Richmond’s 193. St. Croix Central placed third at 199. Somerset took fourth at 220 with B-W finishing with a 229.
Besides Weyer, Tessa Van Someren and Ally Noll each shot a 57, Roza Emmert carded a 61 and Grace Carlson finished with a 62.
Lanie Veenendall of New Richmond was medalist with a 39, followed by Ava Salay of Prescott with a 41 and Sally Vangsness of SCC with a 46.
B-W next plays Sept. 17 at Ellsworth.
