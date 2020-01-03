Four Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball players scored between eight and 11 points as the Blackhawks defeated Ashland 52-36 Dec. 28 in the Menomonie Tournament.
Maddy Jensen led B-W again with 11 points and five rebounds. Brooke Klatt scored nine points and four rebounds, while Brianna Mikla had nine points. Kate Groskreutz added eight, as Anna Jordt had seven points and six rebounds.
“We played a pretty solid game,” said B-W coach Steve Jensen. “We controlled the boards and had very good results from the line. They are a strong athletic team and we were able to stay patient and run our offense, while limiting them with our defensive effort.”
B-W (3-7 overall) went to the free throw line 35 times, highlighted by Klatt’s 7-for-8 performance.
