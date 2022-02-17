The Middle Border Conference is going to be well represented at the Amery Division 2 Wrestling Sectional meet Saturday,
Thirteen of the 14 No. 1 seeds in the weight classes come from MBC schools. Amery, Baldwin-Woodville have five each, while St. Croix Central has three.
The following is a breakdown of the weight classes involving B-W and SCC wrestlers.
106 – St. Croix Central’s Maverick Kostrzak (36-7 overall) earned the No. 1 seed. He faces Bloomer/Colfax’s Ayden Anderson (15-15) in the first round. The region also has fellow Middle Border Conference opponents Prescott’s Benny Olson (25-9), Amery’s Brendan Burke (23-12) and Ellsworth’s Carson Wright (21-5), all wrestlers who are ranked in the latest Division 2 rankings. Kostrzak is the highest of all of them at eighth.
113 – Baldwin-Woodville’s Colton Hush (40-1) is the No. 1 seed. He faces Ellsworth’s Logan Mueller (18-8) in the first round. Hush is the No. 1 wrestler in the state at Division 2 in this weight class. Other ranked wrestlers include Rice Lake’s Carter Schulz (33-7), Northwestern’s Tommy Brown (41-7), Medford’s Thaddeus Sigmond (33-6), Amery’s Lane Anderson (33-12) and West Salem/Bangor’s Brett Plomedahl (32-6).
120 – The first brackets featuring both B-W and SCC wrestlers and another region featuring six wrestlers who are ranked. Central’s Teague Holzer (37-3) is the No. 1 seed and ranked seventh. He faces Rice Lake’s Brody Lammers (21-13) in the first round. B-W’s Cole Braasch (30-12) will wrestle Hayward’s Trenton Kirkland (38-9) in the other half of the bracket. Braasch is eighth while Kirkland is 11th. Other ranked wrestlers include: Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Luke Dux (26-4), West Salem/Bangor’s Bradyn Glasspoole (27-9) and Spencer/Columbus Catholic’s Treyton Ackman (29-3).
126 – Hunter Bonte (30-9) of Baldwin-Woodville earned the No. 1 seed. He faces Medford Area’s Jude Stark (24-8) in the first round. Meanwhile, SCC’s Will Schmitt (29-13) gets NGL’s Derek Zschernitz (24-4) in the other half of the bracket. Other ranked wrestlers include Ashland’s Austin Defoe (37-2) and Ellsworth’s William Penn (30-7). Defoe is second, Zschernitz is third, while Penn and Bonte are honorable mentions.
132 – Tyler Fink is the third Blackhawk to earn the No. 1 seed. He’ll carry a 36-6 record into the sectional and face West Salem/Bangor’s Nick Ziegler (15-17) in the first round. Fink is seeded ninth in the latest rankings. The region will also have five other ranked wrestlers, headlined by Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Tanner Andersen (41-1). Andersen is third.
138 – The only weight class not to have an MBC wrestler as the No. 1 seed. Taedon Nicholas of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren has the honor as he brings a 47-0 record into sections and is ranked second in state. B-W’s Austin Schmidt (36-9) faces Northwestern’s Logan Trautt (36-5) in the first round. West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe (36-5) is also another wrestler to watch.
145 – Baldwin-Woodville’s Hunter Gartmann (33-11) is the No. 1 seed. Gartmann is ranked ninth in the state with a 33-11 record. He’ll face Bloomer/Colfax’s Alex Poirier (15-7) in the first round, who is receiving honorable mention votes. The other wrestler to watch in the other half of the bracket is Abbottsford/Colby’s Tanner Halopka (44-1), who is ranked third in the state.
152 – An absolutely loaded bracket as Amery starts its run of No. 1 seeds with Wyatt Ingham (41-8), who is ranked third in the state. Central’s Owen Wasley (36-8), who is ranked fourth will face Prescott’s Sam Murphy (32-5), who is ranked eighth in the other half of the bracket. The winner of that matchup will face Spooner/Webster’s Brody Jepson (29-9)/NGL’s Keeghan Anding (28-12), two wrestlers receiving honorable mention votes. The final ranked wrestler is Bloomer/Colfax’s Luke Blanchard (25-5).
B-W and SCC has no wrestlers in the 160-pound weight class.
170 – Central’s Devin Wasley (43-0) is the No. 1 seed in the bracket. He’ll go against NGL’s Dane Luchterhand (31-14) in the first round. If Wasley wins, he’ll face the winner of Spooner/Webster’s Brandon Meister (36-4)/West Salem/Bangor’s Andy Johnson (32-8), another pair of state ranked wrestlers. The other half of the bracket faces state-ranked wrestlers Regis/Altoona’s Brayden Albee (40-5), Ellsworth’s Anthony Madsen (27-7) and Baldwin-Woodville’s Elliott Anderson (26-13).
182 – Amery’s Grant Cook (35-10) is the No. 1 seed. He faces West Salem/Bangor’s Luke Noel (22-18) in the first round. Central’s Parker Shackleton (34-9), receiving honorable mention votes, faces Ellsworth’s Louis Jahnke (24-8) in the first round. The wrestler to watch in the region is Northwestern’s Ian Smith (45-2), who is seeded second in the state. Cook is seventh in the state, while Jahnke is 10th.
195 – This weight class is like no other as the top three wrestlers in the state will be in Amery Saturday. Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg (38-3) is the No. 1 seed. In the other half of the bracket is Amery’s Kale Hopke (36-8), seeded second in the state and Abbotsford-Colby’s Carter Grewe (42-2), who is third. Hopke and Grewe will likely wrestle each other in the semifinals. If these three wrestlers aren’t the three wrestlers who make it to state, it would be a shock.
220 – Amery’s Koy Hopke is the third wrestler to bring a perfect record into sections. He’s 47-0, the No. 1 seed and the clear favorite in this weight class. Central’s Jacob Berends (31-13) ranked 11th in the state faces Abbotsford-Colby’s Levi Dommer (23-19) in the other half of the bracket. Other ranked wrestlers include Ashland Isaac Pearce’s (39-4) and Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Brayden Lockington (38-8).
285 – Amery’s Robert Beese (43-3) is the No. 1 seed. He faces Ellsworth’s Ian Matzek (6-2) in the first round. NGL’s Gunner Hoffmann is seeded second in the state and a likely semifinal opponent for Beese. B-W’s Mason Baribeau (20-11) is receiving honorable mention votes and is in the other half of the bracket. He faces GET/M-M’s Justice Vaaler in the first round.
