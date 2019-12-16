The Baldwin-Woodville boys' basketball team challenged River Falls in its season opener at home on Dec. 3 and fell 69-28 to the Wildcats.
"(River Falls is an) excellent, well-coached team," Coach Jeremy Nygaard said. "(We) knew we'd have to play near flawlessly to get a win. They are going to be one of the top teams in a really tough Big Rivers Conference."
Warick Weyer and Dylan Karau shared the offensive leadership duties with each scoring seven points. Weyer also led the team in rebounds, with five.
Zach Nilssen pitched in five points and four rebounds.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Cam Thompson (four points), Collin Bensen (two points), Thomas Albrightson (two points, three rebounds) and Axel Mahoney (one point).
River Falls was led by Zac Johnson, with 24 points, Mike Johnson, with 16 points and JT Dougherty, with 10 points.
