The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team earned its second consecutive victory Feb. 7 to pull above .500 with a 66-59 win over Somerset.
After jumping out to a 43-31 first half lead, the Blackhawks managed to weather a second-half surge by the Spartans.
“I think it’s been a pretty long time since Baldwin-Woodville has had 43 points at halftime,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “We cooled off in the second half and the lead shrunk, but we never gave it up.”
Dylan Karau led the Blackhawks with 15 points, two steals, three assists and a blocked shot. Ross Roemhild added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Warick Weyer posted 10 points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were: Keegan Ofstie (eight points, five rebounds, two assists, one block), Zach Nilssen (eight points, seven rebounds, four assists), Hunter Clausen (five points), Cam Thompson (five points, four rebounds, six assists) and Thomas Albrightson (three points, three rebounds, two steals).
“There were a lot of opportunities to get frustrated and lose our poise and we never did that,” Nygaard added. “It was probably the difference in the game. The guys faced adversity, stayed cool and played through it. And then at the end, we secured rebounds and made our free throws.”
Somerset was guided by Jackson Cook (15 points, nine rebounds) and Melvin Medina Oritz (14 points, six steals).
“It was a really good win, but we’ve got to keep answering the bell and continue to take care of business to keep us in position to host a playoff game,” Nygaard concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.