The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team fell to 5-10 on Jan. 23 with a 39-26 loss to the Amery Warriors.
The heavily defensive showdown still had four players score in double figures with BW’s Anna Jordt being one of them. Jordt scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds. Meanwhile, Maddy Jensen posted six points and seven rebounds.
Brianna Mikla contributed five points and three rebounds, and Angela Nilssen tallied two points. Brooke Klatt and Kate Groskreutz each added three assists. Klatt had five rebounds and Groskreutz, two rebounds.
"It was a game that was hard to get a flow going," said B-W coach Steve Jensen. "We did not shoot particularly well either for the game."
Amery (9-4) was led by Julia Engebretson, Ella Schmidt and Drew Granica, who scored 15, 12 and 11 points, respectively.
