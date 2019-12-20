The Baldwin Woodville wrestling team participated in the Wolfpack Duals Dec. 7 at Minnesota's Park High School and walked away with a 47-35 victory over Park (Minn.), a 40-37 loss to Hastings (Minn.), a 46-33 loss to River Falls, and a 62-18 win over Rosemount (Minn.).
Baldwin-Woodville 47, Park 35
The Blackhawks earned eight match victories against Park. Hunter Bonte (120 pounds) picked up a 1:05 fall over Braden Lettner. Jordan Bonte (126 pounds) received a forfeit. Kyle Marty (132 pounds) pinned Jason Moua in 41 seconds. Hunter Gartman (138 pounds) pinned Nick Afolter in 3:38.
Body LaGrander (152 pounds) earned a 2:31 fall over Alex Carr. Sam Crowley (160 pounds) grabbed a 21-3 technical fall over Sam Ruiz. Max Ramberg (170 pounds) pinned Zeke Brown-Knot in 1:09. And Blaine Guthrie (182 pounds) pinned Noah Johnson in 1:09.
Hastings 40, Baldwin-Woodville 37
B-W claimed seven match victories against Hastings.
Tyler Fink (113 pounds) pinned Derek Steinke in just 16 seconds. Hunter Bonte pinned Skylar Little Soldier in 46 seconds. Jordan Bonte earned a 13-4 major decision over Josh Route.
LaGrander picked up a 10-8 win over Zander Hallis. Crowley added a 2:13 fall over Mukhtar Ali. Ramberg pinned Devon McSorley in 2:02, and Guthrie disposed of Garret Beying in 41 seconds.
River Falls 46, Baldwin-Woodville 33
The Blackhawks won six matches against the Wildcats.
Cole Braasch (106 pounds) earned a 6-4 decision over Travis Moelter. Fink pinned Kevin Penning in 17 seconds. Hunter Bonte stuck Ethan Cernohous in 42 seconds. Jordan Bonte moved up to 132 pounds and pinned Cooper Andrea in 1:40. Gartman pinned Elliot Hampton in 23 seconds, and Ramberg pinned Simon Vagner in 1:44.
Baldwin-Woodville 62, Rosemount 18
Baldwin-Woodville won all but the top three weight classes against Rosemount.
Braasch pinned Ethan Horn in 3:35. Fink made quick work of Cristian Nevelle, pinning him in 22 seconds. Hunter Bonte earned a 4:38 fall over Johnny Thai. Kyle Marty received a forfeit. Jordan Bonte pinned Konner Werk in 2:15. Gartman earned a 17-1 technical fall over Darion Gildersleeve. Logan Gordan (145 pounds) defeated Ezra Horn, 6-4. LaGrander pinned Joey Khoury in 30 seconds. Crowley and Ramberg both received forfeits, and Guthrie pinned Godwin Osei-Bonsu in 1:33.
