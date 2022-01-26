Baldwin-Woodville has been a very good wrestling team the last year-and-a-half.
The problem is fellow Middle Border Conference foe Amery has been even better as evident by the 2021 Division 2 State Championship Team trophy sitting in its in trophy case.
It’s been said, to be the best, you have to beat the best. Baldwin-Woodville gets its chance 7 p.m. Thursday in Amery.
Both teams are filled with wrestlers who are ranked in Division 2 according to the latest rankings.
The Warriors, who are ranked No. 1 in Division 2 have 11 wrestlers ranked. Baldwin-Woodville, who is ranked No. 3, has seven.
Amery has two wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their class with Koy Hopke (34-0) at 220 pounds, while Robert Beese carries a 33-3 record after this weekend’s action at 285 pounds.
Colton Hush has a 25-1 record at 113 pounds for Baldwin-Woodville and a No. 1 ranking.
The projected lineups for both teams and their records as of Jan. 24.
106 – Drake Gartmann (B-W) 18-5 versus Brendan Burke (Amery) 26-11. Gartmann is 12th in the state, while Burke is seventh.
113 – Colton Hush (B-W) 25-1 versus Lane Anderson (Amery) 27-9. Hush is first as Anderson is honorable mention.
120 – Cole Braasch (B-W) 21-8 versus Bradyn Penard (Amery) 9-12. Braasch is sixth.
126 – Hunter Bonte (B-W) 19-8 versus Hunter Beese (Amery) 4-3. Bonte is ninth while Beese is 10th at 132.
132 – Tyler Fink (B-W) 23-6 versus Austin Schleusner (Amery) 5-3. Fink is ninth.
138 – Austin Schmidt (B-W) 26-7 versus JC Wentz (Amery) 22-12. Wentz is honorable mention.
145 – Hunter Gartmann (B-W) 21-10 versus Trevor Hinz (Amery) 4-8.
152 – Logan Gordon (B-W) 12-13 versus Wyatt Ingham (Amery) 28-8. Ingham is second in the state.
160 – Elliott Anderson (B-W) 19-8 versus Mason Tylee or Cole Andren (Amery). Tylee is sixth in the state, but Andren wrestled in this weight class in the St. Croix Falls Invite, Amery’s most recent meet.
170 – Kyle Marty (B-W) 11-14 versus Eddie Simes (Amery) 28-8. Simes is fifth in the state.
182 – B-W didn’t have a wrestler in this weight class who competed in its most recent meet, the East Ridge Ruckus Jan. 22. Grant Cook is 28-9 for Amery and is seventh in the state.
195 – Max Ramberg (B-W) 26-3 versus Kale Hopke (Amery) 30-6. Ramberg is fifth and Hopke is third.
220 – Dylan Hanson (B-W) 3-17 versus Koy Hopke (Amery) 34-0. Hopke is first.
285 – Moson Baribeau (B-W) 14-7 versus Robert Beese (Amery) 33-3. Baribeau is 12th, while Beese is first.
