The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team had a nine-point halftime lead against Spooner in its first-round playoff game last year and let the game get away from them in the second half.
This year, no letdown was in sight as the Blackhawks cruised to the 62-42 victory over Barron in the first round of the 2020 WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball State Tournament Tuesday in Baldwin.
“We had Spooner on the ropes and didn’t take care of them,” explained B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “That ended our season earlier than we wanted.
“This time, we came out fired up and played, probably, the best half defensively we’ve played in the last three years, allowing 10 points on 23 possessions.”
Baldwin-Woodville (13-10 overall) went into the locker room with a 29-10 halftime lead. Nygaard explained the Bears cut it down to 12 twice in the second half but could never get closer.
Warick Weyer had 18 points and four rebounds for B-W, including a dunk in the second half, which got the crowd fired up, Nygaard said. Ross Roemhild finished with 12 points, with all of them coming from three-point range. Thomas Albrightson added nine points in only 12 minutes of action, while Dylan Karau scored seven.
Keegan Ofstie finished with six points and nine rebounds.
Caden LaLiberty led Barron (6-17 overall) with 18 points.
The win moves B-W into the second round of the regionals where they’ll face a familiar foe: St. Croix Central (16-6 overall). Game time is set for 7 p.m., Friday at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond.
Central defeated B-W in both meetings earlier this year, winning by seven and six points respectively.
“I think we match up with SCC pretty well,” Nygaard said. “Gabe Siler is a very good player and Jackson Pettit has played a big part in both of their wins. They got a glimpse of some of the things we’ll throw at them Friday, but we’ll have some new wrinkles too. It should be a really fun environment to play in.”
