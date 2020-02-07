Baldwin-Woodville dominated Somerset in wrestling Jan. 30 by a score of 57-18. The Blackhawks benefited from five pins and four Somerset forfeits.
The closes match of the night came at 132 pounds where Boden Anderson defeated Landon Wilson, 8-3.
The rest of the matches ended in either a pin or a forfeit.
Bode LaGrander (152 pounds) earned a 2:08 fall over Parker Lytle. Max Ramberg (170 pounds) pinned Tristan Lewis in 3:54. Blaine Guthrie (182 pounds) stuck Landon Anez in 2:10.
Mason Baribeau (220 pounds) took the honor of the fastest match, disposing of Grant Manske in just 10 seconds. And Cole Braasch (106 pounds) finished the night with a 2:54 pin over Connor Grahovac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.