Baldwin-Woodville's boys' basketball team suffered a 71-53 road loss on Dec. 27 at the hands of West Salem (5-2).
“We came out pretty flat,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “Which was disappointing given how we played last week, but somehow understandable due to the winter break and long bus ride.”
Dylan Karau did his best to keep the Blackhawks (3-4) in the contest as he scored 17 points and added seven blocked shots and seven rebounds. Cam Thompson pitched in 12 points, six assists and four rebounds. Ross Roemhild also joined the double digit club, scoring 11 points.
Other B-W scorers were Zach Nilssen (five points, five rebounds, three assists), Keegan Ofstie (four points, two assists), Collin Bensen (two points) and Thomas Albrightson (two points).
“We went into the halftime break down eight, and I thought we had a chance to make a run in the second half, but West Salem answered every punch we threw,” Nygaard said. “They have a couple younger players that are real tough and are a good team.”
