The Baldwin-Woodville boys' basketball team suffered a tough 57-50 home loss to undefeated St. Croix Central Dec. 10 to fall to 1-2 on the season.
Warick Weyer did his best to will his Blackhawk team to victory, scoring 17 points and adding six rebounds a steal and a blocked shot, but it just wasn't enough to push past the Panthers.
Zach Nilssen crashed the boards for 12 rebounds and added a team-high three assists and two steals to go with his five points.
Other scorers for the Blackhawks were: Ross Roemhild (eight points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block), Thomas Albrightson (five points, four rebounds, one block), Hunter Clausen (five points), Cam Thompson (four points, three rebounds, three assists), Dylan Karau (three points, two rebounds, two assists) and Collin Bensen (three points).
SCC (3-0) was paced by Jackson Pettit with 23 points.
“Against SCC we did a really good job on (Gabe) Siler and (Kelson) Klin.” Blackhawk coach Jeremy Nygaard said. “We didn't want those two guys to beat us and they didn't, but unfortunately for us, they had a couple other guys step up. At the end of the day, though, we turned the ball over far too often and when you have over 20 empty possessions, it makes a really big difference in a close game.”
