A long bus trip left the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team flat in the early going of its Jan. 16 showdown with Spooner, but the Blackhawks bounced back to outscore the Rails 36-23 in the second half to claim a 56-42 victory.
B-W Coach Jeremy Nygaard compared his team's performance to an earlier season showing against West Salem where it struggled to make plays against its opponent's zone in the first half.
"It was close at halftime, but there wasn't a guy in that locker room who didn't come out in the second half expecting to put the game out of reach in a hurry," Nygaard said. "We pushed the lead to double digits early in the frame and had our biggest lead of 23 with just under six minutes to play, behind some tough drives to the hoop and strong perimeter shooting. When we see the ball go through the net, our defensive intensity improves, and people get to see the team we're capable of being."
Ross Roemhild led the Blackhawk (6-6) charge with 16 points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists. Keegan Ofstie added a double double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and a block. Zach Nilssen also had a strong night on the boards, collecting 12 rebounds to go with his eight points, five assists, three steals and one block.
Other Blackhawk scorers were Dylan Karau (nine points, two rebounds, three blocks), Warick Weyer (six points, four rebounds), Thomas Albrightson (four points, two rebounds, three assists) and Cam Thompson (three points, two assists).
Spooner (2-8) was paced by Brandon Nelson's 11 points.
