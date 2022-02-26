Blackhawks end regular season with win over Central

The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team made it eight straight wins over St. Croix Central as the Blackhawks won 55-34 in the regular season finale for both teams Feb. 17.
B-W showed great balance as five players scored between seven and 10 points. Haley Jordt led the way with 10 points. She also added four rebounds and five steals. Brooke Klatt tossed in eight points along with five rebounds.
Three players scored seven points each – Kate Groskreutz, Anna Jordt and Maddy Jensen.
Marney Roemhild chipped in with five points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Stella Kamm poured in six points and three rebounds.
The Blackhawks shot 40.6 percent from the field overall.
Elsah Rubis led Central with 10 points. Ellie Smith added nine points and eight rebounds.
Baldwin-Woodville concluded its regular season 9-5 in the conference and 17-7 overall, its best record since the 2015-16 season.
Prescott 46,
Baldwin-Woodville 33
The Cardinals continued its domination of B-W, sweeping the season series and winning the 11th straight ballgame between the teams Feb. 15.
Prescott took control of the game in the first half, outscoring B-W 30-15.
Lila Posthuma led the Cardinals, with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. She was 8-for-10 from the field. Rhianna Stutz tossed in 11 points, while Katrina Budworth added seven points, four rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
Prescott shot 38 percent from the field and was even worse from three-point range, 18 percent.
Baldwin-Woodville was ice cold from the field, shooting 27.6 percent (13-for-47) and was 4-for-21 (19 percent). Maddy Jensen and Anna Jordt led the Blackhawks with nine points each. Brooke Klatt added eight. Haley Jordt scored five.
Marney Roemhild led the team with eight rebounds, while Klatt dished out five assists.
