Baldwin-Woodville’s cross country teams wrapped up their 2019 seasons Saturday at the WIAA Division 2 Sectional Meet in Hammond.
The girls’ squad placed 11th of 14 teams, led by sophomore Bekah Luckwaldt, who placed 22nd with a time of 21:48.3. Seniors Elizabeth Berndt (23:38.4) and Julia Ramlow (23:42.6) finished 49th and 53rd, respectively.
Freshman Greta Weyer came in in 75th (24:46.9) and senior Laura Luckwaldt was 79th (25:14.5). Rounding out the varsity lineup were freshmen Grace Mentink (92nd, 28:38.2) and Klara Wood (93rd, 28:41.8).
The Blackhawk boys ended up 13th of 13 teams, finishing 18 points behind Barron. Senior Riley Gough paced the team with a 52nd place time of 19:26.6. Also competing were Parker Schutz (67th, 20:09.6), John Jamieson (69th, 20:27.1), Austin Haney (74th, 20:47.3), Riley Laesch (76th, 20:54.3), Josh Spradley (82nd, 21:29.2) and Gavin Nichols (87th, 22:22.3).
Osceola freshman Ulrich Rachel dominated the competition in the girls’ race, winning in a time of 19:23.1. St. Croix Central junior Jakob Eggen took the individual boys title with a time of 17:04.6.
Team Scores
Boys
Osceola 58, St. Croix Central 70, Rice Lake 111, Northwestern 119, Ellsworth 119, Prescott 154, Amery 186, Ashland 191, Somerset 274, Bloomer 10, Hayward 284, Barron 320, Baldwin-Woodville 338
Girls
Osceola 42, Hayward 81, Rice Lake 114, St. Croix Central 127, Amery 152, Barron 165, Northwestern 179, Somerset 216, Ashland 229, Cumberland 272, Baldwin-Woodville 278, Prescott 280, Ellsworth 321, Bloomer 330
