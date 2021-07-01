Defeat Merrill, Somerset to win Sections for first time since 2013
The Baldwin-Woodville softball team was looking to break an ugly trend when it came to results in sectional play.
From 2014-18, the Blackhawks saw its season end each year in the sectionals, with four of those losses being in the sectional final.
This year’s Blackhawks had no such problems in sectional play, as they never trailed in its two games, defeating Somerset 4-0 in the semifinal and Merrill 5-3 in the final. B-W clinched a berth in the WIAA State Division 2 softball tournament for the first time since 2013.
The Blackhawks (21-0 overall) earned the number two seed and will play No. 3 Marinette (20-5) 12 p.m., June 30 at UW-Green Bay. The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Jefferson (26-0)/No. 4 Catholic Memorial (19-9) for the Championship at 6 p.m
It’s the fourth time the Blackhawks have made it to state. In 2011, they lost the state championship to Union Grove. The following year, they defeated Monroe in the championship and in 2013 lost to New London in the final.
The WIAA announced there will be no general admission ticket sales. Each team has a 300 ticket allowance for pre-sale.
B-W 5, Merrill 3
The undefeated Hawks traveled to Mosinee to take on the Merrill in the Sectional Final and a right to represent Section 1 at the Division 2 State Tournament in Green Bay. It was a great atmosphere with both teams’ fan bases traveling well and a number of college scouts in attendance.
The Hawks were the visitors on the scoreboard and had the first chance to put a run on the board. Junior Brooke Klatt led the first inning off with a hustle double on a soft liner down the left field line and she beat a close relay to second base to get into scoring position. The next two batters, Morgan Smetana and Kate Groskreutz both hit the ball hard but unfortunately it was right at the middle infielders. The Merrill pitcher buckled down and got the third out of the inning with Klatt being stranded at third base. Smetana would strike out four batters in the next two innings keeping the game scoreless going into the third inning.
In the top of the third, the Hawks would get things rolling and would put up a crooked number. Senior Morgan Hable led the inning off with a line shot to right field and would be replaced on the bases by freshman Abigail Nilssen. Marney Roemhild would step to the plate and with a 1-2 count, Roemhild nailed a single up the middle to put runners at first and second with nobody out. Klatt then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to the right side of the infield putting two runners in scoring position for Smetana. Smetana would help her own cause by driving a double to left center scoring two and giving the Hawks a 2-0 lead. Marin Nygaard would be put in as a courtesy runner for Smetana and she would come across the plate in the next at bat when Groskreutz singled to center extending the lead to 3-0. The Blue Jays would get one of those runs back in their bottom half and after three, the Hawks were up 3-1.
It wouldn’t take the MBC champs long to respond as sophomore Jordyn Letter led the fourth inning off with a solo home run to left field, giving the Hawks a 4-1 lead after four. After the Hawks went down quietly in the top of the fifth, the Blue Jays would make things interesting by getting two runs in the bottom half, cutting the lead to one with two innings to play.
In the sixth inning, with one out, Letter would draw a walk and then senior Ashley Furrer would reach safely on an infield hit putting runners on first and second. Hable would come up big again for the Hawks in the next at-bat. After a pass ball moved runners to second and third, Hable drove a pitch to center field, allowing Letter to tag up and score from third. The run extended the Hawks’ lead to 5-3.
The Blue Jays and Hawks would go down in order in both of their next at-bats, giving the Blue Jays one last chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the seventh. Merrill’s first batter hit a fly ball to short left center, with Groskreutz, Letter and Ty Mittl all converging on the ball, it was Groskreutz that made a great running catch for the first out. In prime form, Smetana retired the next two batters, including striking out the final one.
Said B-W coach Tim Klatt afterward: “We are so excited for the girls and the trip to Green Bay that is ahead of them. They have all worked so hard, been great teammates and deserve all of the support that our fans have given them to this point. They are proud to be representing BW and their great fanbase.
“And Morgan...what can I say. Her and Coach (Jason) Klopp have done a tremendous job communicating and the interaction between those two and Trinity (Mittl) has paid dividends as the season goes on. All the players, I could speak for hours on all that they offer to this team. I love these girls and our staff. Coach (Jeff) Newton and (Charlie) Tobin, their experiences and knowledge in the game of fastpitch have been so valuable for our players and me. I know I’ve learned a great deal from those three and I certainly appreciate their dedication to the girls and the program.
“And the BW fans...what can I say. This team is so fortunate to have such a supportive group following, encouraging and rooting them on. We hope to keep the ride going for one more day.”
B-W 4, Somerset 0
In front of a packed house with fans surrounding the entire fenced field, the Hawks were able to pull out the 4-0 victory over fellow MBC opponent Somerset in the sectional semifinal.
From the opening pitch, Hawks junior pitcher Morgan Smetana dominated the Spartans from the circle. Smetana struck out the first 10 batters that Somerset sent to the plate.
The game was scoreless, going into the bottom of the fourth inning. B-W started its inning with two infield hits, one by sophomore Jordyn Letter and the second from senior Ashley Furrer. After a perfect sacrifice bunt by Morgan Hable, some throwing errors by the Spartans and aggressive base running, the Hawks were able to strike first. Letter and Furrer would both score and after Marney Roemhild reached on a fielder’s choice, Roemhild would score on a base hit to left by Smetana. Freshman Marin Nygaard came into courtesy run for Smetana and stole second to get into scoring position for Kate Groskreutz. The steal proved big as Groskreutz would rip a base hit up the middle, scoring Nygaard for the final B-W run.
Somerset put a runner on second in the seventh inning, but Smetana ended the threat. She pitched a complete game shutout, giving up only one hit and striking out 16 Spartan batters.
