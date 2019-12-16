Brianna Mikla scored 12 points and recorded a pair of steals on Dec. 2 in Elk Mound, but it wasn't enough to lead her Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team past the Mounders as Elk Mound defeated the Blackhawks, 46-37.
Maddie Jensen and Anna Jordt were monsters on the boards for the Blackhawks, grabbing 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively, as B-W outrebounded Elk Mound, 39-23. Jordt was also the team's second leading scorer, with eight points, and led the team in blocks, with two. Brooke Klatt led the team in assists, with four, and pitched in five points and four rebounds.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Angela Nilssen (three points), Kaelyn Olson (three points, three rebounds), Kate Groskreutz (two points), Marney Roemhild (two points, four rebounds) and Bailey Albrightson (two points).
The Mounders were led by Tori Blaskoswki who tallied 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Taya Schaefer added 10 points, four rebounds and a block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.