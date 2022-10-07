Blackhawks cruise to win over Prescott

The Baldwin-Woodville football team cracked the top 10 in the latest Division 4 coaches’ poll for the first time this year last week.
On Sept. 30, they showed the ranking was warranted with an impressive 49-0 win over Prescott.
“I thought we had a consistent effort all night earning a shutout,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said. “Prescott is a younger group, but I thought our kids played with good focus and effort all night. I think we scored on our first six possessions. In week seven, it was great to get a lot of younger kids some varsity opportunities because being on the scout team much of the time can be difficult for them.”
Masen Werner started the scoring with a five-yard run. Logan Gordon then scored his two touchdowns from 17 and two yards out. B-W concluded the first quarter with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Werner to Van Someren.
Werner scored his second rushing touchdown from five yards out, increasing the lead to 35-0. Collin Fritts then got into the scoring column with a six-yard reception from Werner for B-W’s sixth touchdown.
Cal Smith threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Sell with under two minutes left in the second quarter for the game’s final score.
“I thought our offensive line played very well,” Keefer continued. “The importance of our protection of the quarterback cannot be overstated.”
Werner finished 6-for-8 for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 36 yards rushing. Smith was the leading rusher with 75 yards. Fritts was the leading receiver with 76 yards. Overall, B-W finished with 166 yards rushing and 175 yards passing.
Defensively, B-W was outstanding as Prescott (1-4 conference, 2-5 overall) finished with 106 yards total offense.
“Prescott was leading the leading in passing coming into the game,” Keefer said. “Eli Coenen has been an impact player all year and Friday night was another great showing from Eli having two sacks and forcing and recovering a fumble.”
Sell led the team with seven total tackles, while Coenen added four. Jackson Johansen, Gordon, and Bryton Logterman finished with three each. Sell and Colton Hush ended with an interception each.
“I was thrilled to see our younger players maintain the shutout in the second half,” Keefer said.
B-W is now 4-1 and 5-1 overall. The Blackhawks make the short drive to Hammond 7 p.m. Friday to face St. Croix Central (3-2, 5-2).
“They are a very good team,” Keefer said. “They are 5-2 and obviously the rivalry between the two schools is a big deal. We are excited for the challenge.”
