Baldwin-Woodville’s wrestling finished runner-up to Ellsworth at the Middle Border Conference wrestling tournament Feb. 8, edging out Amery by 3.5 points.
Leading the charge were Jordan Bonte, who claimed the 126-pound conference title, Max Ramberg, the 170-pound champion and Blaine Guthrie, who won the 182-pound MBC championship.
Bonte (8-1) opened with a 50-second pin over New Richmond’s Tyler Harris and followed with an 11-2 major decision over St. Croix Central’s David Olson (7-4) to reach the finals. In the championship match, he edged Tyler Hantsbarger (7-3) of Somerset by a 4-2 decision.
Ramberg (10-0) pinned New Richmond’s Sam LaPean (7-4) in the semifinal in 1:38 and then earned a 55-second fall over St. Croix Central’s Braeden Bloom in the championship match.
Guthrie disposed of New Richmond’s Parker Stevens (4-3) just 36 seconds into the semifinal match and then topped SCC’s Parker Schackleton (7-3) by a 5-2 decision in the first-place match.
Tyler Fink (8-2, 113 pounds) placed second, pinning SCC’s Brandon Trudell (5-3) in 1:14 before losing 14-8 to Osceola’s Thomas Oswald (9-0).
Bode LaGrander (6-3) was runner-up at 160 pounds with a 5-0 decision over New Richmond’s Chase Feiner and a 3-2 tie breaker win over Osceola’s Logan Johnson (7-3). He lost by a 16-0 technical fall to SCC’s Devin Wasley (10-0) in the final.
Cole Braasch (8-2) finished third at 106 pounds earning wins over Somerset’s Connor Grahovac and Prescott’s Benny Olson.
Hunter Bonte (9-2) was third at 120 pounds, topping SCC’s Hunter Feyereisen, Amery’s Hunter Beese (5-5) and Osceola’s Lucas Sedivy (7-2).
Placing fourth were Hunter Gartman (138 pounds) and Sam Crowley (145 pounds).
Finishing fifth were Austin Schmidt (132 pounds) and Mason Baribeau (195 pounds).
Heavyweight Adam Malstrom placed sixth.
Team Scores
Ellsworh 238.5, Baldwin-Woodville 190, Amery 186.5, Osceola 141, New Richmond 140.5, St. Croix Central 137, Prescott 85, Somerset 50
