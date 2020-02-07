Baldwin-Woodville's wrestling team found itself in a tough battle Jan. 23 when it took on the red-hot Amery Warriors. In a dual that featured 10 pins, Amery came out on top, 42-32.
Max Ramberg (170 pounds) gave B-W its first pin when he defeated Oscar Brickel to tie the team score at 6-6. Blaine Guthrie (182 pounds) added another Blackhawk fall over Ansell Sowell to put the Blackhawks in front, 12-6.
Amery responded with a pair of falls and a decision victory to claim a 21-12 advantage.
Then Cole Braasch (106 pounds) edged Sam Kelling, 3-2. Tyler Fink (120 pounds) pinned Hunter Beese, and Hunter Bonte pinned Joseph Wentz to tie the score at 27-27.
Then Amery's Jordan Penard claimed a 10-3 decision over Jordan Bonte to spark a three-match Amery win streak that finished with two pins.
Sam Crowley defeated Timmy Kelling by an 18-3 technical fall to finish the dual.
