The Baldwin-Woodville football team finished with over 380 yards total offense in its battle against neighborhood rival St. Croix Central Oct. 2.
Unfortunately, the Blackhawks could only get into the end zone once and fell 28-8.
“We were unable to finish our drives in the red zone,” explained B-W coach Dan Keefer. “SCC did a great job stopping us in the red zone.”
The Blackhawks (1-1 Middle Border Conference, 1-1 overall) got on the board first when Isaiah Randall scored on a seven-yard run with eight minutes, 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
The score stayed that way until late in the first half when Central’s Tadan Holzer scored on a four-yard run. The Panthers put the game out of reach with two touchdowns in the third quarter, thanks to Holzer, who scored from four and 2 yards out. They put the game on the ice in the fourth when Gabe Siler scored from 49 yards out.
B-W had multiple scoring opportunities after Randall’s score. The Blackhawks were on a scoring drive after Holzer’s first touchdown and reached Central’s one-yard line before the clock ran out of them, ending the first half. Then, in the fourth, after a long Randall run, B-W had the ball inside the one-yard line, but couldn’t convert.
“We didn’t execute well enough when it counted,” Keefer said. “Our kids are certainly capable and we will learn from our mistakes. We will need to work to eliminate turnovers.” B-W came into the game shorthanded as starting quarterback Wyatt Larson was injured. In came sophomore Masen Werner, who completed 10 passes for 139 yards.
“I thought Masen was very impressive for a kid that was playing C squad football last year,” Keefer said. “Masen made some great throws and was very poised for a kid making his first varsity start.”
Keegan Ofstie added three completed passes for 51 yards.
Randall was the star on the ground with 13 rushes for 131 yards and the lone touchdown. Ty Margelofsky added 72 yards on the ground and 54 yards receiving.
Carson Lee finished with four receptions for 35 yards.
“Our offensive line is getting better each game,” Keefer concluded.
On the defensive side, Central finished with 232 yards rushing and 61 yards passing.
“I felt like our defense wore down in the second half,” Keefer said. “We were not able to get the stops when it mattered the most. We have the potential to be significantly better on defense.”
Keefer credited Werner as the offensive player of the game, Taylor Lokker as the defensive player of the game and Margelofsky as the special teams player of the game.
B-W hosts Amery 7 p.m., Oct. 9 in the Homecoming game.
