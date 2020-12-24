The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team claimed two of three matches last week.
On Dec. 19, the Blackhawks used an offensive explosion in the first period to defeat Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg 9-1.
B-W scored six goals, highlighted by a Sam Sykora hat trick within a 2 minute, 30 second span. Those three goals gave Sykora the team lead with seven. He added an assist for a four-point night.
Bazl Cook had a four-point night himself. He scored two goals and assisted on two of Sykora’s goals. Trenton Veenendaal added a goal in the first period and assists on all of Sykora’s goals.
“We spent a large majority of the first period in the offensive zone and capitalized on some opportunities,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “…Our penalty kill did a nice job as well, but we’re hopeful that we’re more disciplined moving forward, so we don’t have to spend as much time shorthanded.”
Other Blackhawks who scored goals included Blake Lokken, Jacob Anderson and Jacob Sanders. Riley Lancour and Max Buhr each added two assists.
Dominic Hite stopped nine Blizzard shots to earn his first win of the year. The Blackhawks outshot WSFLG 44-10.
Two days earlier, B-W traveled to New Richmond and was blanked 4-0 by the Tigers. New Richmond outshot the Blackhawks 40-24, including 19-7 in the second period.
“Our coaching staff felt like they outworked us, were more physical, and played a more complete game, which is on us,” Trickle said. “We had a couple of opportunities to get on the board, but unfortunately we hit a couple of posts and the bounces didn’t go our way.”
Zach Stevens stopped 36 Tiger shots.
The week started out with a 9-2 victory over Regis/Altoona/McDonell Dec. 15. After only a 1-0 lead after the first period, the Blackhawks erupted for four goals over the next two periods.
“We did a nice job of neutralizing their top line which is a talented group,” Trickle said. “We started slow in the first period, but I thought we really picked up the pace in the second period and continued that into the third.”
Davis Paulsen scored a goal in each period for a hat trick. Trenton Veenendaal and Sam Sykora each scored two goals. Bazl Cook and Ryan Boeseneilers had a goal themselves.
Veenendaal added two assists for a four-point night. Cook, Jacob Anderson, Jacob Sanders and Max Buhr had two assists as well.
Zach Stevens stopped 16 shots to earn the win.
B-W is now 5-2 on the year. They will play Hayward in Somerset 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28
