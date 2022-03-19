Blackhawks boys fall one game short of state

Baldwin-Woodville’s dream of its first state appearance for boys basketball came to a crashing end Saturday.
West Salem showed why it’s the No. 1 ranked team in Division 3 as it used a first half run to defeat the Blackhawks 63-48 in the sectional final in Arcadia.
It’s the first state appearance in school history for West Salem, who improved to 26-1 with the win. B-W finished its season 21-6.
Baldwin-Woodville jumped out to a 5-4 lead, but West Salem then went on a 17-2 run. The Blackhawks cut the lead to eight late in the first half, but the Panthers responded again to stretch the lead to double digits, 31-20, at halftime.
West Salem enjoyed a 10-point lead or more for most of the second half until B-W trimmed the lead to nine points with about four minutes to play. Once again West Salem had an answer to put the game away.
Carson Koepnick led West Salem with 16 points, while Peter Lattos and C.J. McConkey added 13 each.
Collin Fritts and Cam Thompson had 13 points each for the Blackhawks. Eli Coenen tossed in eight points. Masen Werner and Keegan Ofstie scored five each. Sean Van Someren added four.
Coenen led the team in rebounds with eight, while Fritts and Ofstie had six each. Ofstie recorded the most assists with three.
West Salem shot 42.8% from the field compared to B-W's 37.5%.
The Blackhawks will be saying goodbye to Caleb Lokker, Cam Thompson, Sam Hush and Keegan Ofstie.
B-W 67, SCC 61 (ot)
The third match between the neighboring rivals was expected to be a close one and it didn’t disappoint as they went to overtime for the second time this season March 10 in the sectional semifinal in Amery.
The Blackhawks grabbed the lead for good in the extra session as Eli Coenen converted an old fashioned three-pointer. B-W then clinched the game at the free throw line, as it went 25-for-31 (80.6%) for the game.
Coenen had a strong first half to lead three B-W players in double figures with 20 points. He had six rebounds and four blocked shots.
Cam Thompson connected on three three-pointers to finish with 19 points. Masen Werner scored seven of his 10 points in overtime along with eight rebounds.
Keegan Ofstie and Sean Van Someren scored eight points each. Ofstie pulled down seven rebounds and dished out two assists. Van Someren added five rebounds.
Collin Fritts scored only two points but finished with seven rebounds.
The Blackhawks shot 42.2% from the field overall. SCC shot 40.3%.
Carson Hinzman had a game-high 22 points, four rebounds and four assists for Central. Nic Harney added 10 points and dished out four assists.
B-W 83, Northwestern 72
The No. 3 seed Blackhawks earned its first regional title since 2011 with the road win over the second-seeded Tigers March 7.
Baldwin-Woodville shot 54.5% from the field (24-for-44) with the same percentage from three-point range.
Masen Werner poured in a game-high 21 points with 11 of them coming from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Sean Van Someren chipped in with 20 points, five rebounds and two steals. Cam Thompson finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Keegan Ofstie added nine points and pulled down eight rebounds. Eli Coenen tossed in nine points and six rebounds.
