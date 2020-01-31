The Blackhawks boys ice hockey team recorded its second largest margin of victory this season Jan. 23 when it traveled to Siren and defeated the Webster-Siren-Frederic-Luck-Grantsburg Blizzard, 9-1.
Baldwin-Woodville (7-7-3) wasted little time against the winless Blizzard (0-13), outscoring the home squad 8-0 in the first two periods and extending the lead to 9-0 less than four minutes into the third.
“Our players did a nice job of controlling the game early which allowed us to jump out to a lead,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “It was good to get a number of different guys playing time and experience.”
WSFLG got its lone goal in the final two minutes.
B-W outshot the Blizzard 48-18 and gave three different players experience in the goal. Dominic Hite saved all seven shots faced. Zach Stevens only faced two shots but saved them both. And Jacob Anderson collected eight saves against nine shots.
Trenton Veenendaal scored two goals and had one assist. Zac Holme Bazl Cook and Wyatt Sundby each scored one goal and tallied two assists. Max Buhr racked up three assists.
Rinalds Ulmanis and Sam Sykora each recorded one goal and one assist.
Also scoring one goal each were Riley Lancour and Joe Cieslak. Davis Paulsen, Jacob Sanders, Jake Roussopoulos and Josh Woodington each collected one assist.
