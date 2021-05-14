BW Baseball had a busy start to the season by playing 6 games in six days. On Thursday, 4/29 the Blackhawks opened the season in Altoona. Coach Haney said, “because of not playing last year and the lack of a scrimmage this year, we played it like one, and used 7 pitchers. Each one threw for an inning, and we used every player on our roster for about half the game. This was to help us prepare for our conference match up the following night, and to be able to jump right into our rigorous schedule. We lost the game 3-1, but we we’re down only 0-1 into the 6th so it showed the versatility and depth of our squad. This was a very exciting way to start the season.”
The following night the Blackhawks played at Prescott for their first conference game and came out with the victory 9-4. Coach Haney said, “we really put them on their heals right from the first pitch of the game when Keagan Martino singled to left and we scored 2 runs in the first.” Prescott tied the game in the bottom of the 2nd, but the Blackhawks answered right back with 3 runs in the top of the 3rd and never let them back in the game. Logan Fedie started and went 2 inning allowing 2 runs and had 3 strikeouts. Freshman Cal Smith pitched 4 innings in relief allowing 2 runs and striking out 3 and getting his first Varsity victory. Tanner Holldorf pitched a shut down 7th inning to close out the win. Coach Haney said, “our pitching and defense was outstanding and really made it difficult for Prescott to get on any kind of a roll.”
The next day, Saturday, the Blackhawks played a double header at home against Spring Valley and Boyceville. Against Spring Valley, Sam Hush pitched the complete game in what ended in 5 innings because of the 10-run rule with a 13-3 BW win. He was very efficient, needing only 61 pitches thru 5 and allowing only 3 earned runs. At the plate most of the team had multiple hits, but were led by 3 hits a piece from Tanner Holldorf and Ty Margelofsky.
The Boyceville game went totally the opposite way for the Blackhawks and would end up being a 9-0 loss. Walker Retz, one of the best pitchers in the area, started for Boyceville and threw 6 innings. He struck out 14 and didn’t give up his first hit of the game until the bottom of the fifth when Cal Smith hit one up the middle. In the 6th Sam Crowley and Blain Guthrie both singled as well off Retz to get a little something going but BW couldn’t
get a run across the plate. Sophomore Mason Werner got his first start of his Varsity career in what would prove to be a tough matchup, but did well. He only allowed 3 earned runs, walked 1 and struck out 1. Trenton Veenendaal pitched 1 inning striking out 1 and Sam Crowley threw 2 innings allowing only 2 earned runs and striking out 2.
Monday 5/3 the Blackhawks traveled to Grantsburg and won 17-5. Sophomore Sean Van Someren started on the mound in what would prove to be an unbelievable debut to Varsity ball for him. He pitched 4 efficient innings allowing only 2 earned runs, struck out 2 and got his first career win. To add to that, at the plate after walking in his first at bat, he hit a Grand Slam in his second plate appearance. Later he also singled in another run to lead the team with 5 RBI’s. Another Sophomore, Ty Fink, made his varsity debut also, and finished the game by pitching a strong 3 innings giving up only 2 earned runs on 4 hits and struck out 3. He also singled in a run in his second at bat. The team was lead in hits by Cam Thompson, who had 3.
On Tuesday, the Blackhawks traveled to Amery to take on another conference foe. Kale Hopke started for them and pitched 4 very strong innings. He struck out 10 and only gave up 2 earned runs on 1 hit and 2 walks. Mike Kurschinski finished the game for them and only gave up 2 earned runs as well on 2 hits and had 7 strikeouts. The Blackhawks however, were able to
capitalize on a couple Amery mistakes and used their speed on the basepaths (11 steals) to put runs across the plate early and never give up the lead, to win 7-1. Baldwin got great pitching from Logan Fedie, who earned the win by throwing 6 innings allowing only the 1 run on 5 hits, walked 2 and struck out 5. Cal smith finished the 7th with no hits and struck out 2 to cap off the victory. Baldwin’s 3 hits came one each from Tanner Holldorf, Sam Crowley and Blaine Guthrie. Guthrie had 3 RBi’s to lead the Blackhawks.
The Blackhawks will be in action this week again at St. Croix Central Tuesday, May 11, home vs. Menomonie Thursday, May 13, at Somerset Friday, 5/14. These game are 5 p.m. starts. They will play a double header Monday, 5/17 first vs. Osceola at 4:30 p.m., and then take on Cumberland starting at 6:30 p.m., for the first Baldwin High School game that will finish under the lights on the brand-new turf field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.