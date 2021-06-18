Blackhawks baseball: On to playoffs

The Blackhawks finished up Conference play this week with a win against Ellsworth 7-0 on Monday and a loss against New Richmond 0-3 on Tuesday. At Ellsworth, two pitchers combined for the shutout. Ty Fink got the win by pitching 6 innings, allowing no runs on 5 hits and striking out 9. Masen Werner pitched the 7th and allowed no runs, no hits, walked 1 and struck out 1 to close the game. At the plate, Blaine Guthrie and Cal Smith both drove in 2 runs, and Sam Crowley, Masen Werner, and Trenton Veenendaal drove in 1 each. Blaine and Sam also hit home runs in the game. Coach Haney said, “It was a good all around team win for us as we played well in all aspects of the game.”
In New Richmond, the Blackhawks faced a hard throwing pitcher in James Shutte and didn’t find a way to plate a run against him in what turned out to be a very good pitchers duel. He pitched all 7 innings, allowing no runs on only 3 hits, 1 walk, and 9 strikeouts.
Cal Smith pitched the entire game for Baldwin, doing well also by allowing only 3 runs, on 7 hits, 3 walks, and struck out 3. He also had 1 of Baldwin’s 3 hits, by driving a double to right center. The other hits were a triple to right center by Blaine Guthrie and a single by Ty Fink.
Baldwin finished 10-4 in conference and in 2nd place behind Osceola. They are also the #2 seed in playoffs and faced #7 Somerset in an exciting battle on Thursday. The Blackhawks won 3-2 but it took a run in the bottom of the 7th to do so. Masen Werner got the Blackhawks started in the bottom of the first by sac flying in Sam Crowley to take the lead 1-0. Then in the bottom of the 3rd, Masen singled in Blaine Guthrie to make it a 2-0 lead. In the top of the 4th Somerset’s Casey homered and then they scored another run later in the inning to tie it at 2-2. That score remained until the bottom of the 7th when, with bases loaded and no outs, Ty Fink put a ball in play to the second baseman and Tanner Holldorf was able to beat the throw home for the walk off win. Coach Haney said “Everyone comes to play hard during playoffs, and records no longer matter. We will need to battle in every game going forward if we want to continue this journey.”
Last week #3 Prescott battled and beat #6 SCC 2-1 in the bottom of the 7th to continue their playoff run. The Blackhawks will play them at home on Tuesday, June 15th at 5pm. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Osceola #1 / Amery #4 matchup for the regional championship game on Wednesday, June 16th at the higher seeds field.
The Blackhawks had 5 players receive All-Conference recognition. Coach Haney says “Each of these players has contributed greatly to our success this year and we wouldn’t be where we are without them. It was great to see they were recognized for their outstanding play and leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.