On Tuesday the Blackhawks went into extra innings in another conference battle. This time versus St. Croix Central. SCC got things started right away when Mason Dado singled in Spencer Trainor for a 1-0 lead. Baldwin came right back in the bottom of the first when Blaine Guthrie singled in Sam Crowley. Baldwin took the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Mason Werner doubled to drive in Ty Margelofsky. In the top of the 6th, SCC tied the game back up at 2-2 when Dado sac flied in Siler. The most action of the game came in the 8th, when SCC scored 2 runs on 2 Baldwin errors and a wild pitch to make the score 4-2, but in the bottom of the 8th Baldwin got some help back with 2 walks to put guys on and then Werner singled in Tanner Holldorf, Ty Fink doubles to score Margelofsky, putting Werner on 3rd base who then came in on a wild pitch to secure the win at 5-4. Coach Haney said “Emotionally it was very roller coaster game, but I was once again proud of the way the team keeps battling and never gives up until the last out.” The game was pitched well on both sides with Cal Smith starting for Baldwin and went 6 innings giving up only 2 runs on 6 hits, walked 1 and had 3 strikeouts. Tanner Holldorf pitched the last 2 innings, gave up no earned runs, walked none, and struckout 1 to earn the win. Mason Dado started for SCC and went 5 innings, gave up 2 runs on 5 hits, walked 2 and struckout 7. Sundeen pitched the final 2.1 innings giving up 3 runs on 3 hits and took the loss.
On Thursday the Blackhawks took on Somerset and earned another come from behind victory to win 7-4. Somerset started it off by scoring 2 runs in the top of the 2nd. In the bottom of the 3rd Baldwin tied the game when Blaine Guthrie drove in Sam Crowley on a sac fly, and Cal Smith reached on an error by the first baseman to score Tanner Holldorf. The pitching duel then continued into the 6th when Somerset took the lead 4-2 but in the bottom of the 6th Baldwin came right back with runs of their own. Ty fink and Trenton Veenendaal scored to tie the game at 4-4. With bases loaded Cal Smith walked to score Sam Crowley and then Mason Werner singled to right to score Holdorf and Guthrie to make the score the final 7-4. Logan Fedie started on the mound for the Blackhawks and gave up 4 runs (only 2 earned) on 7 hits, 1 walk and 1 strikeout. Mason finished the last 1.2 innings giving up no runs, no hits on 1 walk to earn the win.
The Blackhawks won their last 5 conference games to get to the Friday matchup versus Osceola to have a chance to tie them for the conference lead. They did not get off to a good start when a couple of timely errors in the first inning gave Osceola a 3-0 lead. Once again though Baldwin battled and scored 2 in the top of the 3rd when Mason Werner drove singled to center to score Ty Margelofsky and Sam Crowley. In the top of the 4th Tanner Holldorf singled to center to score Margelofsky to tie the game at 3-3. Momentum was in Baldwins favor but in the bottom of the 4th Osceola took it right back by driving a run in to go up 4-3. They added 3 more in 5th and won the game with a final score of 7-3 to secure the Conference Title. Sam Hush started for the Blackhawks going 4 innings, allowing 5 runs (only 2 earned) on 4 walks and 2 strikeouts and took the loss. Nick Carlson got the win for Osceola and coach Haney says “Nick has been one of the best pitchers in the conference this year, we faced him twice in great battles, but just couldn’t get the win against him. Osceola has played very well this year in all aspects of the game, they only have 1 loss in the conference and have definitely earned the title.”
This week the Blackhawks are the #2 seed for playoffs and will face Somerset (#7) Thursday, 6/10 at 5 p.m. If they can win that game they will face the winner of Prescott/SCC Tuesday, June 15 at home at 5 p.m.
