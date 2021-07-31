Blackhawks 14U softball takes first place in Minnesota State Softball Tourney

The weekend of July 24 and 25th, the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks hosted the 14U Tier 1 Minnesota State Softball Tournament. The Blackhawks, along with several other Western Wisconsin teams, participate in the Tri County Fastpitch League, which is primarily made up of teams from the Twin Cities area. The State Tournament includes several leagues across the state of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. A total of 112 teams qualified for the state tournament. These teams were broken into seven tiers (tournaments) of 16-teams each, based on season records. The Blackhawks’ strong season record and first place finish in the 14U Tri County Fastpitch League Tournament the previous weekend secured them the number one seed in the top tier of the tournament.
The Blackhawks started the weekend off strong Saturday with a 15-0 three-inning win against Big Lake. They followed-up with a 4-2 win against the Faribault Fury and wrapped up Saturday with a tight extra-innings 3-2 win over CA Heat.
Sunday morning, the Blackhawks picked up right where they left off, defeating Waite Park 5-1 in the semifinal game. Waite Park battled back from the losers’ bracket to face the Blackhawks again in the Championship game. The score remained tied 0-0 for the first four innings. Then, the bats came alive for the Blackhawks in the fifth and sixth innings, as the Blackhawks pulled away with a 9-2 win, securing the Tier 1 State Championship.
Over the weekend, the Blackhawks were led offensively by Marin Nygaard with nine hits and Ryeah Oehlke with eight hits. Defensively, Sara Groskreutz pitched all but one inning, leading the Blackhawks in the circle with 19 strikeouts. Behind the plate, Hailey Maurer kept runners honest all weekend, with several incredible putouts on steal attempts. The team’s defense was on fire, with second-baseman Marin Nygaard recording 19 putouts and Shannon Fritts, Ryeah Oehlke, Olivia Harer, Linnea Freer, and Sara Groskreutz each contributing eight putouts. Hailey Cota made two crucial throws from center field during the championship game, taking runners out on third and at home.
The Blackhawks finished their season with a very impressive 39-8-1 record. They brought home one runner-up and three championship titles in tournament play. Congratulations to the girls and coaches on a phenomenal season!
