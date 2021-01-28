The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team concluded its regular season with three wins in a quadrangular it hosted Jan. 21.
The Blackhawks started with a 66-6 rout of Somerset. B-W won 11 of the 14 matches (double forfeits occurred at 120 and 182 pounds).
Seven of those wins were via pins. Austin Schmidt (132 pounds), Hunter Gartmann (138), Kyle Marty (160), Sam Crowley (170), Blaine Guthrie (195), Tyler Fink (126) and Jayden Joa (145).
Earning forfeit wins were Max Ramberg (220), Mason Baribeau (285), Colton Hush (106) and Cole Braasch (113).
Baldwin-Woodville then defeated Clear Lake 56-18.
The Blackhawks won 10 of the 14 matches. The only pin came courtesy of Austin Schmidt at 132 pounds. Sam Crowley won by a 19-3 score at 160 pounds. Cole Braasch also won by a technical fall at 113 pounds. Hunter Gartmann had a 17-6 major decision at 138 pounds.
Forfeit wins came via Max Ramberg (220), Mason Baribeau (285), Colton Hush (106), Tyler Fink (126), Blaine Guthrie (182) and Dylan Hanson (195).
B-W wrapped up the meet with a 51-24 victory over Spring Valley/Elmwood.
Baldwin-Woodville won nine of the 14 matches against SV/E. Seven of those matches ended in pins.
Mason Baribeau (285), Colton Hush (106), Tyler Fink (126), Austin Schmidt (132), Sam Crowley (170), Blaine Guthrie (182) and Max Ramberg (220) earned the falls.
Kyle Marty earned a 7-3 decision at 160 pounds. Hunter Gartmann won via a forfeit at 138 pounds.
Baldwin-Woodville hosts a regional 10:30 a.m., Jan. 30.
