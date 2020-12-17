It’s been the start to the season anyone associated with the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team has been looking for.
The Blackhawks were looking for an opponent after New Richmond had to cancel their conference match. In their place was Hudson, who qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Team Tournament meet last year.
Baldwin-Woodville dominated the match, winning 51-15.
The Blackhawks earned five pins, highlighted by Colton Hush at 106 pounds, Tyler Fink at 126 pounds, Austin Schmidt at 132 pounds, Max Ramberg at 220 pounds and Mason Baribeau at 285 pounds.
Baldwin-Woodville 51, Hudson 15
106 – Colton Hush (B-W) pinned Nick Fish (Hudson), 3:10; 113 – Cole Braasch (B-W) technical fall over Austin Krenz (Hudson), 16-0; 120 – Hunter Bonte (B-W) dec. A.J. Henn (Hudson), 4-3; 126 – Tyler Fink (B-W) pinned Brock Bjerke (Hudson), 3:10; 132 – Austin Schmidt (B-W) pinned Riley Steltzner (Hudson), 4:30; 138 – Hunter Gartmann (B-W) dec. Matthew Feia (Hudson), 5-3; 145 – Logan Gordon (B-W) dec. Ethan Winkleman (Hudson), 12-10; 152 – Erik Stubbendick (Hudson) dec. Elliott Anderson (B-W), 7-3; 160 – Peter Hansen (Hudson) won by forfeit; 170 – Sam Crowley (B-W) maj. dec. Ben Draveling (Hudson), 9-1; 182 – Blaine Guthrie (B-W) dec. Hank Gierke (Hudson), 8-5; 195 – Ben Steltzner (Hudson) pinned Dylan Hanson (B-W), 2:58; 220 – Max Ramberg (B-W) pinned Brady Pronschinske (Hudson), 3:10; 285 – Mason Baribeau (B-W) pinned Holden Luedkens (Hudson), 5:30.
Blackhawks defeat Ellsworth in Ellsworth
Ellsworth had advanced to the State Team Tournament 14 years in a row before the streak ended in 2020. Before that, they finished second in state in 2018, 2019 and won the championship in 2016 and 2017.
Anyone who’s followed wrestling in this area knows how much of a powerhouse Ellsworth has been over the years.
That’s why when the Blackhawks defeated Ellsworth 52-21 in the season opener Dec. 3, this wasn’t like any other victory.
“It was very satisfying to come out and beat them in dominating fashion,” B-W coach Jeff Newton said. “My cellphone was blowing up with calls and texts on the way home.”
Newton pointed out to wins by Cole Braasch at 113 pounds in overtime and Max Ramberg at 285 pounds as key ones in the match.
“We were the aggressors,” Newton continued. “We attacked them.”
Newton said the goal now is to make sure the wrestlers don’t get overconfident as a result of this win.
Baldwin-Woodville 52, Ellsworth 21
170 – Sam Crowley (B-W) dec. Anthony Madsen (Ellsworth), 10-5; 182 – Blaine Guthrie (B-W) pinned Eli Rohl (Ellsworth), 1:24; 195 – Ryan Matzek (Ellsworth) pinned Dylan Hanson (B-W), :45; 220 – Mason Baribeau (B-W) won by forfeit; 285 – Max Ramberg (B-W) maj. dec. Ian Matzek (Ellsworth), 19-5; 106 – Colton Hush (B-W), pinned Landan Lampman (Ellsworth), :00; 113 – Cole Braasch (B-W) dec. William Penn (Ellsworth), 6-4 (ot); 120 – Hunter Bonte (B-W) pinned Cale Ekholm (Ellsworth), 2:44; 126 – Tyler Fink (B-W) pinned Corey Poellinger (Ellsworth), 3:46; 132 – Austin Schmidt (B-W) pinned Jakob McCabe (Ellsworth), 2:38; 138 – Hunter Gartmann (B-W) pinned Tyler Boley (Ellsworth), :59; 145 – Braden Matzek (Ellsworth) pinned Kyle Marty (B-W), :32; 152 – John Gillespie (Ellsworth) pinned Logan Gordon (B-W), 2:37; 160 – Zack Peterson (Ellsworth) dec. Elliott Anderson(B-W), 5-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.