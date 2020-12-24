The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team continued its unbeaten streak thanks to a 51-28 victory over Osceola Dec. 18
The Blackhawks used five forfeits, which gave them 30 points. Other Blackhawks six-point wins included Sam Crowley pining Errol Hansen at 170 pounds in the second period. Tyler Fink pinned Reid Church 57 seconds into their match at 126 pounds. Hunter Gartmann pinned Addison Udin in the second period at 145 pounds.
B-W improved to 3-0 in the dual meet season. They will host Amery 7 p.m., Dec. 29.
Baldwin-Woodville 51, Osceola 28
106 – Colton Hush (B-W) won by forfeit; 113 – Cole Braasch (B-W) won by forfeit; 120 – Hunter Bonte (B-W) won by forfeit; 126 – Tyler Fink (B-W) pinned Reid Church, :57; 132 – Austin Schmidt (B-W) dec. Lucas Sedivy, 6-2; 138 – Kaleb Woodley (O) pinned Kyle Marty, 1:35; 145 – Hunter Gartmann (B-W) pinned Addison Udin, 3:23; 152 – Jacob Sedivy (O) pinned Logan Gordon, 3:24; 160 – Tanner Viebrock (O) maj. dec. Elliott Anderson, 11-2; 170 – Sam Crowley (B-W) pinned Errol Hansen, 3:35; 182 – Blaine Guthrie (B-W) won by forfeit; 195 – Nick Carlson (O) pinned Dylan Hanson, 1:45; 220 – Mason Baribeau (B-W) won by forfeit; 285 – Tyler Johnson (O) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.