Blackhawk wrestling cruises to wins at Cumberland Triangular By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Dec 31, 2022 Wrestling for the first time in 10 days, the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team earned two wins at the Cumberland Triangular Dec. 20. The Blackhawks routed Cumberland 54-16 thanks to picking up 10 wins in the 14 matches. Seven of those 10 wins were via pins: Andrew Thompson (195), Carter Benson (106), Colton Hush (126), Tyler Fink (138), Hunter Gartmann (145), Austin Schmidt (152) and Elliott Anderson (170). Thompson's pin was the quickest at 26 seconds, followed by Hush's in 34 seconds. Gartmann's pin came in 60 seconds. Benson needed to go to the 3:23 mark. Taden Holldorf registered a 7-2 win over Jack Owens at 160 pounds, while Drew Stark defeated Gabe Erickson 4-2 in sudden death at 182 pounds. Trevor Murdock earned a forfeit win at 220 pounds. B-W 60, Northwestern 21 Against Northwestern, B-W again won 10 of the 14 matches. Earning pins were Benson (106), Hush (120), Boden Anderson (126), Cole Braasch (132), Schmidt (138), Gartmann (145), Houston Huntress (152) and Moson Baribeau (285). Forfeit wins came courtesy of Logan Gordon (160) and Elliott Anderson (170). Latest News OHS girls extends B-W's losing streak Blackhawk wrestling cruises to wins at Cumberland Triangular Sundby's goal in double overtime wins it for Fusion Wildcats defeat B-W in boys hockey Western Wisconsin Conservation Council shares membership benefits at annual meeting Vital Plastics receives Donaldson's Value Supplier Excellence Award Art in Bloom at BWHS . . . coming soon! Western Wisconsin Health donates to Baldwin Food Pantry Most Popular Riebe to perform at Citrus Bowl again B-W's 2023-24 school year to start in August Alum couple's gift provides lasting impact, establishes James and Margery Belisle Concourse at Falcon Center at UW-River Falls Woodville Garage Bar announces exciting New Year's Eve Party Glen Hills Park survey illustrates strengths and shows areas needed for improvement Upcoming Events Jan 3 Community Supper Tue, Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Jan 3, 2023 CST Jan 5 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Jan 5, 2023 CST Jan 7 Weathering the Storm Sat, Jan 7, 2023
