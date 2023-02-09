In its regular season finale, the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team routed Somerset 78-0 Feb. 3 in front of the home fans.

Five Blackhawks recorded pins: Drew Stark at 195 pounds, defeating Anthony Carrico in 41 seconds, Trevor Murdock beating Dominic Wukawitz in 1:15, Drake Gartmann recording a pin over Alex Erickson in 19 seconds, Taden Holldorf registering a pin over Bibi Lara in 89 seconds and Elliott Anderson pinning Matheo Ngbemeneh at 170 pounds in 2:29.

