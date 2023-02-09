In its regular season finale, the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team routed Somerset 78-0 Feb. 3 in front of the home fans.
Five Blackhawks recorded pins: Drew Stark at 195 pounds, defeating Anthony Carrico in 41 seconds, Trevor Murdock beating Dominic Wukawitz in 1:15, Drake Gartmann recording a pin over Alex Erickson in 19 seconds, Taden Holldorf registering a pin over Bibi Lara in 89 seconds and Elliott Anderson pinning Matheo Ngbemeneh at 170 pounds in 2:29.
Andrew Thompson earned a 17-2 technical fall over Austin Mitchell at 182 pounds, while Graiden Monicken posted a 16-5 major decision over Ethan Fischer at 152 pounds. Wes Braasch decisioned Kohen Bonnell 14-9.
Forfeit wins were courtesy of Moson Baribeau (285), Carter Benson (106), Colton Hush (120), Cole Braasch (126), Hunter Gartmann (138) and Austin Schmidt (145).
The Blackhawks are wrestled La Crosse Aquinas and fell 51-30. All five wins were pins: Baribeau (285) defeated Jackson Flottmeyer in 3:15, Hush beat David Ortmeier in 51 seconds at 120 pounds, Cole Braasch (126) won over Marcus Klar in 4:00 at 126 pounds. Hunter Gartmann won over Trevor Paulson in 5:07 at 138 pounds while Schmidt finished off Jesse Penchi at 2:55 at 145 pounds.
B-W travels to Neillsville for the regional Saturday. Wrestlers need to place in the top four to advance to sectionals. In addition, teams need to place in the top two to advance to the team sectional final Feb. 14 at St. Croix Central.
