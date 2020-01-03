The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team placed second of 13 teams in its division at the Dec. 27-28 Northern Badger Classic at River Falls, led by a second-place individual finish by Jordan Bonte.
Bonte (18-4) advanced to the championship match in the 132-pound division by defeating opponents from Cadott, Spooner/Webster, Cochrane Fountain City and Clear Lake. His only fall came over Spooner/Webster's Isaac Hopke (9-7) in 2:44 in the second round. He also defeated Julian Springle (12-8) by a 10-4 decision in the quarterfinals and edged Clear Lake's Matt Anderson (14-3) by a 7-5 decision in the semifinals. Bonte was edged by undefeated Jordan Penard (16-0) of Amery, 11-7, in the championship match.
Blaine Guthrie (17-4, 182 pounds) took fourth, opening with a 1:44 pin over Northwestern's Isaac Nichols (6-1) and following with a 1:54 fall over Clayton Neisinger (6-5) of Spring Valley/Elmwood. In the quarterfinals, he Guthrie earned a 9-1 major decision over Balke Flach (11-3) of Shell Lake.
Hunter Bonte (15-7, 120 pounds) claimed sixth place, earning a tough 4-3 decision over Gage Ludovic (10-5) of Rice Lake in his fifth match and then claiming a 7-6 tiebreaker win over Rhinelander's Hugh Wiese (8-7) the following round.
Bode LaGrander (15-8, 152 pounds) snagged a seventh-place finish after defeating Spooner-Webster's Brandon Meister (12-3) by a 3-1 decision in his fourth match and following with a 4:50 fall over Nick Rybicki (10-8) of Lakeland/Mercer. In the seven-place match, he earned a 12-5 win over Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer (9-12).
Tyler Fink (15-8, 113 pounds) earned eighth place. In his fourth match of the tournament, he picked up a 13-5 major decision victory over Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal's Jarick Young (10-5) and followed with a 13-2 major decision over Prescott's Ryan Pederson (11-3).
Sam Crowley (14-8, 160 pounds) also secured an eighth-place finish. In the second round, he defeated Michael Kirch (11-2) of Chequamegon by a 9-5 decision. He also claimed an injury default win 1:11 into his match with Cumberland's Devin Roff (12-10).
Cole Braasch (14-8, 106 pounds) placed ninth, earning a 10-0 major decision over Cumberland's Valyra Pasko (9-9) in the first round and a 4-2 decision over River Falls' Travis Moelter (14-7) in his fourth match. He won the ninth-place match by an 8-5 decision over Arcadia's Hunter Fitzpatrick (11-5).
Hunter Gartman (9-6, 138 pounds) also finished ninth with a performance than included 3:30 and 2:42 falls over Boyceville's Ira Bialzik (11-10) and a 3:00 pin against Marathon's Jared Sweno (11-7).
