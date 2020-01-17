Prescott was no match for the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team when they met Jan. 9 as the Blackhawks defeated the Cardinals by a score of 65-12 and benefited from five consecutive forfeits.
Of the nine matches that did take place, B-W won seven of them - four by pin.
Austin Schmidt (126 pounds) opened the dual with a 5:20 pin over Shane Butler. Jordan Bonte (132 pounds) followed with a 10-3 decision over Sam Murphy, and Hunter Gartman (138 pounds) added a 52-second pin against Matthew Lynes, leading up to the string of Prescott forfeits.
By the time Mason Baribeau (195 pounds) was finished with his 26-second pin against Zach Middleton, the Blackhawks had built a 51-0 lead.
While the Cardinals earned pins in the top two weight classes, B-W finished with three consecutive falls at the lowest weights.
Cole Braasch (106 pounds) earned a 15-2 major decision over Bennie Olson. Tyler Fink topped Ryan Pederson by a 9-0 major decision. And Hunter Bonte recorded a 46-second fall over Alex Iberg.
