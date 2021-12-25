The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team earned four dual match wins last week.
On Dec. 14, the Blackhawks defeated Ellsworth 46-27 and Spring Valley 66-6.
Against Ellsworth, B-W won nine of the 14 matches wrestled.
Drake Gartmann started the action with a win over Landan Lampman at 106 pounds. Colton Hush pinned Logan Mueller in one minute, 25 seconds at 113 pounds.
Tyler Fink registered the next six-point with a pin over Corey Poellinger in 43 seconds at 138 pounds. Austin Schmidt continued the fall parade at 145 pounds defeating Kehan O’Neil in 85 seconds. Mason Marigold wrapped up the pins at 285 pounds in 45 seconds over Owen Bee.
Max Ramberg earned a forfeit win at 195 pounds.
Cole Braasch defeated Levi Nelson 7-3 at 120 pounds, while Garrett Guthrie blanked Max Langer 5-0 at 132 pounds. Hunter Gartmann recorded a 13-0 win over Eli Rohl at 152 pounds.
The individual results against Spring Valley weren’t available as of Dec. 20.
Two days later, the Blackhawks traveled to Spooner and competed in its triangular along with Northwestern.
Baldwin-Woodville defeated both teams handily, Northwestern 60-9 and Spooner 65-12. The individual results weren’t available as of Dec. 20.
