The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team finished January by competing in three duals at the Jan. 31 Whitetail Shootout where it defeated Eau Claire North and Menomonie and lost to Tomah.
Baldwin-Woodville 45, Eau Claire North 30
Against the Huskies, the Blackhawks picked up six pins, a forfeit and one decision victory.
Max Ramberg (170 pounds) pinned Gavin Falkner in 1:12. Blaine Guthrie (182 pounds) stuck Ryan Robertson in 1:50.
Cole Braasch (106 pounds) earned a 7-0 decision over Carson Duerkop. Tyler Fink (113 pounds) recorded a 1:09 fall over Halo Vang.
Hunter Bonte (120 pounds) pinned Charlie Moua in 50 seconds. Austin Schmidt (126 pounds) received a forfeit.
Boden Anderson (132 pounds) finished Aydon Thomas in 1:17, and Hunter Gartman (138 pounds) disposed of Mekhi Thomas in 1:29.
Baldwin-Woodville 53, Menomonie 24
The Blackhawks earned five pins, one forfeit, two major decisions and a standard decision victory against the Mustangs.
Bode LaGrander (160 pounds) earned an 8-0 major decision over Hunter Deutsch. Ramberg pinned Josh Boyette in 1:09. Guthrie picked up a 2:36 fall over Will Otto. Mason Baribeau (220 pounds) received a forfeit.
Braasch pinned Kolyn Wolf in 1:16, and Fink made quick work of Minkus Vang, pinning him in just 51 seconds.
Bonte claimed a 5-0 decision over Zach Evenson, and Schmidt grabbed an 8-0 major decision over Evan Harper. Gartman pinned Nick Haviland in 2:56 and Logan Gordon (152 pounds) capped the match with a 1:27 pinning of Zach Richards.
Tomah 54, Baldwin-Woodville 20
With just one pin, one forfeit, a technical fall and a standard decision in their favor, the Blackhawks fell to unranked Tomah.
Ramberg received a forfeit. Guthrie pinned Brock Greathouse in 2:22. Braasch claimed a 15-0 technical fall over Ethan Gearing, and Schmidt edged Braden Bemis, 9-5.
