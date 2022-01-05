The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team had four wrestlers place in the top three at the Northern Badger Invitational last week in River Falls.
The Blackhawks ended up scoring the second most points out of 41 teams with 312.5 points. Fellow Middle Border Conference foe and defending state champion Amery finished first with 340. The Warriors had seven top three place finishers.
Colton Hush claimed B-W’s lone first place finish at 113 pounds. His final match was an 18-2 technical fall over River Falls’ Travis Moelter. Hush won his previous four matches by decision (twice), pin and a bye. He is now 19-0 on the season.
Hunter Bonte was runner-up at 126 pounds. He won his four matches by pin, major decision, decision and a bye before falling to Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag in the championship match. Bonte is now 15-4 on the season.
Max Ramberg went 4-1 to finish third at 195 pounds. He fell 2-1 in the semifinals to Abbotsford/Colby’s Carter Grewe, but rebounded to pin Boyceville’s Sabastian Nelson in the third place match. He’s now 17-2 on the season.
Tyler Fink earned a third place finish at 132 pounds. He lost 10-6 to Elkhorn’s Joey Showalter in the semifinals, but defeated St. Croix Falls’ Kaden Clark 6-2 in the third place match.
Moson Baribeau finished fourth at 285 pounds. His three wins were by pin, decision and a bye.
Two wrestlers placed fifth: Drake Gartmann at 106 pounds and Cole Braasch at 120 pounds.
Austin Schmidt earned a sixth place finish at 138 pounds, while Hunter Gartmann was eighth at 145 pounds, Elliott Anderson took ninth at 160 pounds and Kyle Marty was 11th at 182 pounds.
