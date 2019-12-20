Baldwin-Woodville's wrestling team picked up a big 54-16 victory over New Richmond Dec. 12, recording three pins along the way.
Third-ranked 182 pounder Blaine Guthrie kicked off the night with a 2:32 fall over Parker Stephens. Then Jacob Maurer won by forfeit.
New Richmond answered with a back-to-back pins to knot the team score at 12-12, but forfeited the next two matches to give the lead right back to the Blackhawks. And B-W ran with the meet from there.
Hunter Bonte earned a 4-3 decision over Bode Gabriel at 120 pounds. Fourth-ranked Jordan Bonte picked up a 17-3 major decision over Noah Henning at 126 pounds. Walker Langer (honorable mention in state rankings at 132 pounds) pinned Devon Denison in 2:30 and Hunter Gartman (138 pounds) followed with a 2:45 pin against Aidan Zink.
New Richmond's final victory came in the form of major decision at 145 pounds, leaving the final three matches for the Blackhawks.
Bode LaGrander (152 pounds) edged Tyler Dennis, 6-5. Sam Crowley (160 pounds) defeated Christian Moeller, 8-5. And Max Ramberg (honorable mention at 170 pounds) cruised to an 18-3 technical fall over Sam LaPean.
