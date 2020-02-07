On Jan. 16, the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team picked up a 45-25 victory over St. Croix Central.
Two SCC forfeits gave the Blackhawks a 12-4 lead three matches into the dual and then 138-pounder Jordan Bonte added a 3:30 pin over Tadan Holzer. Hunter Gartman (145 pounds) followed with an 8-4 decision over Erik Collins, and Sam Crowley (152 pounds) pinned Logan Shackleton in 2:41 to extend the lead to 27-4.
After a pair of SCC wins, B-W's Max Ramberg pinned Braeden Bloom in the 182-pound match and SCC forfeited again at 195.
With four matches remaining, the Panthers earned a pair of pins to cut the Blackhawk lead to 39-25. Then B-W's Cole Braasch edged Hunter Feyereisen, 2-1, at 106 pounds and Tyler Fink wrapped up the win with an 18-2 technical fall over Brandon Trudell at 113 pounds.
