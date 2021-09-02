The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team went 6-3 over the two-day Onalaska Sprawl Aug. 25-26.
The tournament served as the season opener for the Blackhawks.
“We were able to try some different combinations of players, and offenses so we know what is going to give us the most competitive team heading into conference play,” said B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “I was very pleased with our early season play. We have lots of options, and combinations that will allow us to be very competitive.”
B-W started with a 25-15, 25-23 win over Boscobel. Its next match was against Clear Lake which went to a third set, with the Warriors prevailing 16-14 in the third. Richland Center swept the Blackhawks in their next match, 25-15, 25-14.
Against West Salem, this match also went to a third set, with B-W winning this time 23-25, 26-24, 15-8. Baldwin-Woodville concluded the first day with another three set victory over Stratford, 29-27, 19-25, 15-9.
The second day started with a two-set loss to Webster, but Baldwin-Woodville rebounded with three straight wins over Black River Falls, Cumberland and West Salem to close out the tournament.
