How would the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team respond after its first conference loss?
Just fine thank you very much. The Blackhawks swept Ellsworth 25-14, 25-15, 25-15, Oct. 7 in the team’s annual Pink Out Night.
“The Pink Out game is always well supported by both schools, and it makes a very fun environment to play in,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm explained. “We played well and it was great to see the team bounce back after Tuesday. Offensively and defensively, we were pretty balanced, and that is good heading into the end of the season.”
Jordyn Letter led the offense with nine kills, followed by Kate Groskreutz, Anna Jordt and Brianna Hanson with six each. Brooke Klatt posted a team-high 13 digs while Hanson and Angela Nilssen had six each. Groskreutz and Nilssen had two aces each. Letter also recorded three blocks as Jordt, Hanson and Nilssen had two each. Nilssen dished out 22 set assists.
SCC 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1
In an Oct. 5 match-up of two undefeated teams in the Middle Border, Baldwin-Woodville jumped out early and took control of the first set winning, 25-14.
Central showed in the second set and beyond why they’re the defending conference champions and undefeated as well this season, winning the last three, 25-13, 25-17, 25-11.
“We came out swinging and played some of our best volleyball the first set,” Kamm said. “To SCC’s credit, they rallied, and made adjustments and fired right back. Mentally and physically, we just couldn’t keep a lead after the first set.
“It was a disappointing loss, but I shared with the team that we need to learn from it, adjust, and keep getting better every day.”
Jordt led the offense with 11 kills, followed by Letter’s nine. Groskreutz and Hanson contributed four each.
Jordt also led the team in blocks with four as Letter had three and Nilssen posted two. Klatt dug out a team-high 16 balls, with Nilssen coming in second with 13. Hanson recorded eight.
Nilssen dished out 29 set assists and Hanson finished with three service aces.
Altoona Tournament
Baldwin-Woodville traveled to Altoona and competed in the Altoona Tournament Oct. 9. The Blackhawks finished 2-2, defeating Chippewa Falls McDonnell and Elk Mound, but losing twice to Hudson.
“Overall, I was very pleased with our effort and play Saturday,” Kamm said. “I thought the quality and consistency of our play was really good. We did a lot of things well, and it was fun to watch us grow and get better as a team.”
The Blackhawks are now 23-11 overall.
