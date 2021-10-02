Blackhawk volleyball sweep Amery

The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team earned its second Middle Border Conference win thanks to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 win over Amery Sept. 23.
“We served very well, and we were given a lot of opportunities because of it,” stated B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “We were able to maintain a good rhythm offensively due to our quality passing and digs. We took advantage of those opportunities and took the win.”
The Blackhawks had six aces, two each by Anna Jordt, Brooke Klatt and Maddy Jensen. Jordyn Letter posted a team-high 13 kills and five blocks, with Jordt registering 11. Angela Nilssen dished out 33 set assists as Sophia Kamm recorded 14 digs. Brianna Hanson posted 12 digs and Klatt had 11.
On Saturday, the Blackhawks traveled to Northwestern to participate in the Zosel Memorial Tournament. B-W played four matches and won three, losing to Turtle Lake in the championship.
“We had our opportunities, and I thought we were going to take them in the second set, but we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Shannon Kamm said about the Turtle Lake match. “Overall, I thought we played very well all day, and we got a lot of quality touches that will make us stronger as we head into the bulk of our season.”
Against Spooner, B-W won 25-23, 25-18 thanks to Jordt’s six kills and Letter’s three. Nilssen dished out 17 set assists along with three aces. Hansen dug out a team-high seven, with Marney Roemhild and Hannah Hermansen recording five each.
Against Mercer, a 25-17, 25-14 win, Jordt recorded nine kills, Maddy Jensen and Kate Groskreutz had four each. Nilssen had 21 set assists and a team-high two kills. Roemhild posted 10 digs with Klatt having eight.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 16-6 overall.
